These are the seven best movies on TV tonight

By Rory Cashin

November 20, 2020 at 11:30am

Start the weekend the right way!

Friday is here! Finally, the weekend is upon us, and we know exactly what you want from it - good food and good stuff to watch on the TV. Thankfully, your pals at Lovin' have got you covered!

You've got the usual mix of The Late Late Show and I'm A Celeb and the rest, or you've got one of these great movies to check out!

Whatever you decide to put on the TV, you should pair it with the new brand new Lovin Dublin’s Date Box meal kit, which is officially available to order. Start your weekend right!

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

The Client - RTE Two - 10pm

Tommy Lee Jones and Susan Sarandon star in this brilliant courtroom drama centring around a young boy who accidentally witnesses the suicide of a high ranking mafia member.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes - E4 - 10pm

The second (and best) entry into the rebooted monkey madness trilogy, we find the ape leader Caesar is facing war with the humans, as well as a potential battle within his own survivor's community.

Quantum of Solace - ITV4 - 10pm

Daniel Craig's second outing as 007 is seen by many as being his worst, but while the plot isn't great - a weak baddie wants to control a water supply in Bolivia  - the action scenes are still pretty fantastic.

John Wick: Chapter 2 - Comedy Central - 11pm

Another action sequel, this one arguably better than the first, as Wick continues on his rampage of violent revenge against the league of assassins who have done him wrong.

The Shallows - FilmFour - 11.50pm

Blake Lively finds herself with a huge chunk taken out of her leg after a run-in with a shark in an isolated tropical beach. As the tide rises, the rock she's found safety on won't keep her out of the water for too much longer, and the shark is still out there, waiting for her...

Disturbia - Channel 4 - 1.05am

Shia LaBeouf is a teenager who gets an ankle bracelet after breaking the law one too many times, but while he's stuck at home, he notices his neighbour may be up to no good. A decent remake of the Hitchcock classic Rear Window.

47 Meters Down - FilmFour - 1.30am

Two shark movies tonight! This one finds Mandy Moore on her on-screen sister trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the sea, running out of oxygen, and an entire school of sharks swarming nearby.

