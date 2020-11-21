These are the six best movies on TV tonight

Action. Comedy. Horror. Your Saturday night has got it all!

We're well and truly into the weekend now, and we're all looking for the paths of least resistance in terms of fun stuff to enjoy tonight. We want good food and we want good movies and we want to know how to get them without having to work too hard to find any of it.

Well, guess what?

Lovin Dublin’s Date Box meal kit is officially available to order. Go on and treat yourself while you're watching one of these!

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Knight & Day - FilmFour - 7.50pm

Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz star in this romantic action comedy about a spy charged with being a double agent, and a random woman he crosses paths with he ends up at the centre of the bedlam he is causing along the way.

The Hangover Part III - RTE Two - 9pm

The dark closing chapter to the "What did we DO last night??" comedy trilogy finds the Wolf Pack return to Las Vegas, and they make all of the madness they got up to first time round seem pale in comparison.

The Martian - Channel 4 - 9.45pm

Matt Damon is an astronaut who is left behind on Mars when his teammates believe he was killed by a sudden dust storm. So now he must find a way to survive on the inhospitable planet until a rescue mission can come back and save him.

Magic Mike XXL - 10pm

Channing Tatum and all of his stripper pals return for this road-trip sequel, as the male exotic dancers head across country in a "One Last Hoorah" kind of deal.

Eddie The Eagle - RTE Two - 10.55pm

Hugh Jackman and Taron Egerton star in this comedy, based on a true story, about a uniquely untrained man who decides he wants to become good enough to get on the Olympic ski team. Heartwarming and very funny.

Ouija: Origin of Evil - FilmFour - 12.25am

A rare example in the horror world where the sequel (or, in this case, the prequel) being better than the original, as we get the backstory of the particular brand of evil involved in this ouija board.

READ NEXT: Netflix announce new documentary investigating notorious Cork murder