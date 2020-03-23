These Dublin Zoo activity books will keep the kids busy for hours

Dublin Zoo is keeping us all highly entertained with videos, fun facts and now educational activity books.

The zoo closed to the public on March 12th, following guidelines put in place regarding Covid-19, but that doesn't mean that the animals aren't being well-looked after though.

Much the opposite in fact. Last week we learned that you can watch a live webcam of the Dublin Zoo residents from the comfort of your couch and it's just the type of wholesome content we need at a time like this.

There's nothing like some playful elephant calves to help lift the mood.

✏ Daily Activity ✏



How do you measure up against a giraffe?



Download today’s activity book here: https://t.co/oG1ZYImpbG pic.twitter.com/8evaO1arvo — Dublin Zoo (@DublinZoo) March 23, 2020

Knowing that parents may be in need of some crafty ways to keep kids busy, Dublin Zoo has also taken to posting daily activity books to help in the fight against boredom. Hoping to continue delivering fun and education experiences (from a safe distance), they've come up with a series of workbooks that can be downloaded straight from the website.

Each one is themed around one of the animals you can find at the zoo - featuring a colouring page, a crossword, a word search, a fill in the blanks exercise and a nifty 'three things I've learned today' section.

The activity books may be aimed at children, but we could all do with keeping our minds sharp so crack out the colours and get busy.