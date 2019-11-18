Toby The Gentleman is the Dublin doggo you should follow on Instagram

Is there anything more adorable than when an adorable doggo has an Instagram account as a portfolio of all of their adventures.

Well, this account has to be one of my favourites to follow. And with over 30k followers, many others seem to think so.

Ladies and gentlemen, meet 'Toby the Gentleman', the Dublin dog you are about to become obsessed with.

Look at him. So majestic.

Honestly, this is the wholesome content that I am on the internet for. Look at him all dressed up for Halloween. What an icon.

Oh, and he can fly...

And this honestly sums up how I feel every day of the week.

I don't really know what's going on here, but I am so here for it.

If this isn't a metaphor for my life...

Have you ever come across a more photogenic dog in your life? I believe not...

And look at him balancing that egg on his head. What a talented boy. We don't deserve this.

This is the only being I want to spend Valentines Day with.

I'm actually going to start violently crying because LOOK AT THIS.

A festive king.

And to finish off, here is possibly one of my favourite photos to ever exist.

To enjoy some more wholesome adventures from Toby the Gentleman, find him at @tobythegentleman on Instagram.