Tommy Tiernan has announced a massive run of 14 shows at Vicar Street

Tommy Tiernan has announced a run of 14 shows at Vicar Street which will take place in January and February of next year.

Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan will be taking his brand new show Tomfoolery to Vicar Street on 14 dates across January and February of 2021.

Tiernan is currently performing around the UK and Irish fans will be able to catch the funnyman on January 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 as well as February 4, 5 and 6 of next year.

Tommy Tiernan @Tommedian has announced 14 dates at @Vicar_Street in 2021 for his brand new show - ‘tomfoolery’



JAN 7th-9th, 14th- 16th, 21st- 23rd, 28th, 29th

FEB 4th- 6th



Tickets from €40 on sale Monday 9th March at 9am from https://t.co/eoaay89XMX & usual outlets. pic.twitter.com/uAn9hXrENu — AikenComedy (@AikenComedy) March 5, 2020

Following early success on the stand-up scene, the 50-year-old has reinvented himself as a skilled chat show host with his eponymous RTE Saturday night slot The Tommy Tiernan Show. He has also shown himself to be a talented actor, appearing as Gerry on much-loved Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls, a role in which he displays an ability to play the straight man amid the chaos going on around him.

In an interview with The Guardian published earlier this week, Tommy revealed that he is still frightened by doing stand-up comedy, despite performing for 25 years. In the lengthy chat, Tommy gets somewhat philosophical, saying: 'If I look at my career so far as a mouthful of sweets, there’s more bitter ones in there than I would have liked. But I know that I’m excited about getting on stage tonight. And that is a nice place to be.'

That's just a snippet of a very revealing chat with journalist Brian Logan and you can read it in full here.

Tickets for Tommy Tiernan's Vicar Street shows will start at €40 and will be released on Monday, March 9.

(header pic: @officialtommedian on Instagram)

READ NEXT: Oasis fans won't want to miss this show that's just been announced for Vicar Street