10 hilarious stand-up comedy specials on Netflix that you might not have seen

What better time to compile a list of stand-up comedy specials on Netflix than right now, when we could all do with a laugh?

Netflix has become the Holy Grail for comedy content in recent years and while mainstream stars like Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais make up the vast majority of views, there's no shortage of other amazing stand-up on the streaming platform.

Hardcore comedy fans will already be very familiar with the below list of names but for those who only stick to the mainstream, the below may have slipped under the radar.

While you're at home for the foreseeable future, why not remedy that and treat yourself to a few chuckles?

Nate Bargatze - The Tennessee Kid

After a couple of well-received albums, Nate Bargatze got the opportunity to reach the masses with a half-hour special as part of Netflix's first season of The Standups, which propelled him into national headliner status in the United States.

Two years after that, he followed it up with an hour-long Netflix special called The Tennessee Kid - an incredibly varied show which sees Bargatze touch on personal notes such as cheap weddings in his family as well as the ever-relatable difficulty of ordering a coffee when you're new to that world.

Anthony Jeselnik - Thoughts and Prayers

Disclaimer: This is not one for everybody.

Jeselnik is one of the darkest comedians in the game and the only things that drown out the gasps during his debut Netflix special, Thoughts and Prayers, are the laughs.

If you're of a more sensitive disposition, perhaps give this one a skip but for fans of dark humour, it doesn't get any funnier than this.

Ryan Hamilton - Happy Face

If Jeselnik is too dark for your taste, why not give Ryan Hamilton's Happy Face a spin?

Hamilton has a Jerry Seinfeld-esque cadence, a self-deprecating stance and a face that will have you smiling along with him from minute one of this incredible special.

Nikki Glaser - Bangin'

Definitely not one to watch with your parents, unless they're cool with in-depth discussions about oral sex.

Nikki Glaser is one of the hardest-working comedians in America and her memorable appearances on roasts earned her thirty minutes on the first season of The Standups before her first hour-long special, Bangin', came out last year.

It's dirty, it's hilarious. You should watch it.

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time

Having seen Rory Scovel live several times, I can confirm that he may be one of the funniest humans walking the planet.

Often compared to Robin Williams for his improvisational ability, Rory Scovel's one and only appearance on Netflix toys with the notion that he is new to stand-up but his performance to an intimate room makes it very clear that he has been making crowds laugh for years.

Joe List - The Standups Season 2

Joe List has been doing stand-up comedy since he was a teenager and is currently one of the most-respected acts working in New York City.

Many appearances on late night television in America earned him a place on the second season of The Standups and it was a long-time coming.

John Mulaney - The Comeback Kid

Whatever John Mulaney says, it's hard not to laugh. The former SNL writer has become something of a Netflix darling but his first appearance sticks in the memory as a bit of a masterpiece.

He's clean as a whistle, pays attention to every single detail and he's as polished as a comedian can be.

Michelle Wolf - Joke Show

Michelle Wolf made headlines in 2018 for her merciless roasting skills at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Netflix pounced right away with a weekly talk show for Wolf and she followed that up last year with the plainly named, Joke Show, which is well worth an hour of your time.

Bo Burnham - Make Happy

With Bo Burnham, we move into the realms of musical comedy... but don't let that turn you off it.

Burnham started young and seems to have already left live comedy behind him, having moved on to directing films, but his third stand-up special, Make Happy, is pretty brilliant.

Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher - The Honeymoon Special

It's not been done before and it probably won't be done again but The Honeymoon Special features two married comedians (one of them pregnant - SPOILER ALERT, it's Natasha Leggero) doing half an hour each before sharing the stage with each other for an additional 30 minutes.

The love is palpable, the laughs are hard to stifle and the list is now over. Thanks for reading.

