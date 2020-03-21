Close

  • Binge-watching of new Netflix series Tiger King has started early

Binge-watching of new Netflix series Tiger King has started early

By Darragh Murphy

March 21, 2020 at 1:08pm

Tiger King is up there with the most bonkers docu-series to ever appear on Netflix and people have dived into the programme head-first.

After arriving on Netflix on Friday, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has already captured the imagination of those self-isolating from home win a big way.

The opening scenes of Tiger King tell viewers that owners of big cats tend to be odd and the seven episodes of the series go on to back up those early claims.

The show, directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, focuses on the eccentric character known as Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

Joe Exotic - a mullet-sporting, gun-toting polygamist - has a lot to him in that he had his own online television show and a career as a country western singer but what he is perhaps best known for is being the keeper of hundreds of big cats.

You may well have seen viral clips of Joe and his tigers over the years but what you might not know is how he responded to calls from animal activist Carole Baskin, who was the owner of a big cat sanctuary, to put Joe's set-up out of business.

This all culminates in a reported murder-for-hire plot that is documented in a series that has already been binge-watched by thousands.

