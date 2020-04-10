Incredible line-up announced for Ryan Tubridy's return to The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy will resume his Late Late Show hosting duties tonight.

Having missed the last couple of episodes while recovering from coronavirus, Tubridy will return to The Late Late Show and will be joined by an incredible line-up of guests.

Joining Tubridy on Friday night will be Brendan Gleeson, who will discuss his illustrious Hollywood career and the important work being done by St. Francis Hospice, while he will also treat viewers to a rare musical performance along with son Fergus.

In another musical treat, Glen Hansard will perform Leave A Light before explaining his role in the #SHINEYOURLIGHT campaign, which will see RTE ask people to shine a light at 9pm on Saturday night in a unifying moment in the country's fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Ryan is back on the #LateLate tomorrow night and joining him on the show are Brendan Gleeson, @Glen_Hansard, Jessica Bowes, @radioleary, @samanthabarry, @amyhuberman, @Kelly64kg and more. Do join us, 9.35pm. pic.twitter.com/yoQSrJ9WHj — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) April 9, 2020

Presenter Dermot O'Leary will speak to Tubridy via video link, discussing a range of topics including how the London-Irish community has been dealing with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Amy Huberman will appear on the show via video link from her Dublin home while Samantha Barry will speak to Tubridy from New York.

Domestic abuse survivor Jessica Bowes will address the important topic of the dangers people may find themselves in while at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She will be joined by a representative from Women's Aid for this conversation.

Amateur boxer Kellie Harrington will speak to Tubridy about how her preparations have changed now that the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until next year.

