Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Incredible line-up announced for Ryan Tubridy's return to The Late Late Show

By Darragh Murphy

April 10, 2020 at 9:14am

Share:

Ryan Tubridy will resume his Late Late Show hosting duties tonight.

Having missed the last couple of episodes while recovering from coronavirus, Tubridy will return to The Late Late Show and will be joined by an incredible line-up of guests.

Joining Tubridy on Friday night will be Brendan Gleeson, who will discuss his illustrious Hollywood career and the important work being done by St. Francis Hospice, while he will also treat viewers to a rare musical performance along with son Fergus.

In another musical treat, Glen Hansard will perform Leave A Light before explaining his role in the #SHINEYOURLIGHT campaign, which will see RTE ask people to shine a light at 9pm on Saturday night in a unifying moment in the country's fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Presenter Dermot O'Leary will speak to Tubridy via video link, discussing a range of topics including how the London-Irish community has been dealing with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Amy Huberman will appear on the show via video link from her Dublin home while Samantha Barry will speak to Tubridy from New York.

Domestic abuse survivor Jessica Bowes will address the important topic of the dangers people may find themselves in while at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She will be joined by a representative from Women's Aid for this conversation.

Amateur boxer Kellie Harrington will speak to Tubridy about how her preparations have changed now that the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until next year.

READ NEXT - Leo Varadkar got a shoutout from Jimmy Kimmel

Join Our Newsletter

* indicates required
Interests

Please confirm that you're happy to receive newsletter emails from Lovin Media Group:


You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.


Share:

Latest articles

CONFIRMED: New episode of Tiger King coming to Netflix this weekend

Love Island star Luke M offering up his house for NHS workers to isolate in, free of charge

The Back Page has made a load of its weekly quizzes available online

Take our quick survey to win a 6 month NOW TV Entertainment Pass

You may also love

CONFIRMED: New episode of Tiger King coming to Netflix this weekend

Calls for more Inside The K after gripping season finale

Viewers in stitches as Alan Hughes cuts his own hair on live television

WATCH: Virgin shares sneak peek at Inside The K series finale

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy