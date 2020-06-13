Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Twitter praises 'Grandfathers against racism' protesting outside US Embassy

By Sarah Finnan

June 13, 2020 at 9:16am

Share:

A photo of four men protesting against racism outside the US Embassy in Dublin has been shared online and Twitter has praised the men for not only taking a stand but for doing so in a responsible, socially distanced way.

Four Grandfathers have shown their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement by holding their own socially distanced protest outside the US Embassy in Dublin. Coming together to show their support to Black people and people of colour around the world, the men can be seen holding a sign that reads "Grandfathers against racism".

A photo of the men has been widely circulated on Twitter and people have been moved by the foursome's gesture of solidarity - praising them for taking a stand in a safe and responsible way.

According to one commenter, the men have emerged from their cocoons and become "beautiful activist butterflies". Couldn't have put it better ourselves.

The "Grandfathers against racism" sign has drawn comparisons to a rather similar one that was seen around Dublin in the run-up to the Repeal the 8th referendum leading people to believe they could, in fact, be the same group of grandas. No confirmation on that but wouldn't that but you never know.

Bunch of legends.

(Header image courtesy of @banrionbaby)

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Dublin City Council explain why Temple Bar cobbles have been removed

Share:

Latest articles

Carole Baskin tipped for I'm A Celeb appearance

These nine take-home cocktails and kits will bring you pure joy

Six delicious grazing platters to try this weekend

Dublin City Council explain why Temple Bar cobbles have been removed

You may also love

Carole Baskin tipped for I'm A Celeb appearance

The Last Of Us Part II is an anxiety-inducing masterpiece

Lovin Games Weekly - All the biggest news in the video game world this week

WATCH: First look at Will Ferrell's upcoming Eurovision movie

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.