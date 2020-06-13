Twitter praises 'Grandfathers against racism' protesting outside US Embassy

A photo of four men protesting against racism outside the US Embassy in Dublin has been shared online and Twitter has praised the men for not only taking a stand but for doing so in a responsible, socially distanced way.

Four Grandfathers have shown their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement by holding their own socially distanced protest outside the US Embassy in Dublin. Coming together to show their support to Black people and people of colour around the world, the men can be seen holding a sign that reads "Grandfathers against racism".

A photo of the men has been widely circulated on Twitter and people have been moved by the foursome's gesture of solidarity - praising them for taking a stand in a safe and responsible way.

yup the four grandas protesting outside the american embassy pic.twitter.com/urkO0sYV8A — banríon (@banrionbaby) June 12, 2020

According to one commenter, the men have emerged from their cocoons and become "beautiful activist butterflies". Couldn't have put it better ourselves.

The "Grandfathers against racism" sign has drawn comparisons to a rather similar one that was seen around Dublin in the run-up to the Repeal the 8th referendum leading people to believe they could, in fact, be the same group of grandas. No confirmation on that but wouldn't that but you never know.

Bunch of legends.

(Header image courtesy of @banrionbaby)

