'Urgent' casting call issued for male roles in upcoming history series filmed in Dublin 

By Sarah Finnan

September 30, 2020 at 4:30pm

Ready for your close-up? Well if you're a male aged 20 to 60, then your time to shine could be closer than you think. Putting out an 'urgent' online call for male actors, MovieExtras.ie is casting for a number of different roles for an upcoming history series.

Due to be filmed in Dublin, producers are looking for applicants with their own transport who would be available to partake in full days on set in the coming weeks.

The online job listing reads:

"Looking for males aged 20 to 60 to be part of a History Channel production set in early 20th Century.

This is a great opportunity to be part of a costume production recreating history. We are looking for a broad range of males to take part, as well as extra roles, there will be speaking and featured roles."

Adding that "the costumes and sets are amazing", show bosses are looking for men to fill military and aviation roles for the US-based history series.

Eligible candidates must be clean-shaven with short hair or be willing to cut their hair/beard for the role. Anyone interested in applying for one of the paid roles can find more details here.

Header image via Shutterstock

