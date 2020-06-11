WATCH: Aslan treats fans to first live performance together in 3 months

Christy Dignam and his Aslan bandmates have just released the video for their new single, which they filmed and performed live at Dublin Port.

Aslan released the live video for their new single Hold On last night. Filmed down at Dublin Port, it was the group's first (socially distanced) meet up in several months. Getting together to do what they do best, the rockers put on a show for passersby who were treated to not only the band's first performance together in quite some time but also the band's first live performance of the new track.

Sounds like it was very much a 'right time, right place' sort of situation for anyone who found themselves down at Dublin Port. Sharing the video to the band's official Facebook page, the group wrote:

"We haven't been together in 3 months...but we had to do this..."

This comes after Christy Dignam revealed that he's undergoing another bout of chemotherapy. Diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer known as amyloidosis back in 2013, he's been cocooning since the end of February however, while he admitted that he's worried about what the future holds he said he's not going to let it hold him back. Keen to get back out performing, Christy said:

"To be honest, I'd take the risk. I mean, what are you going to do? I’m not going to sit in the gaff for the next 10 years."

Some man for one man.

