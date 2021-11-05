WATCH: Barry Keoghan chats about playing Druig in Marvel's huge new movie Eternals

By Rory Cashin

November 5, 2021 at 1:22pm

Share:
WATCH: Barry Keoghan chats about playing Druig in Marvel's huge new movie Eternals

The Irish actor is part of the all-star cast for the new superhero movie.

It isn't every day you find yourself acting in a Marvel movie.

And it isn't every day you find your co-star is none other than Angelina Jolie.

Not to mention your other co-stars include Salma Hayek (Desperado), Richard Madden (Bodyguard), Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla VS Kong), Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Don Lee (Train To Busan) and more besides!

But that is exactly the situation that Irish actor Barry Keoghan found himself in with the release of his new movie, Eternals.

Our pals over at JOE caught up with the Irish actor in the run-up to the movie's release, and you can check out the interview in full right here:

Meanwhile, Eternals will be released in Irish cinemas on Friday, 5 November.

Check out the final trailer for the epic superhero movie right here:

READ NEXT: Watch - The cast of Succession talk about what to expect in Season Three

Share:

Latest articles

8 Dublin spots where you can get a stack of pancakes

You can preorder your Christmas pudding today from this Dublin Bakery

5 new openings to check out in Dublin this weekend

Harry Potter takes over Dundrum Town Centre this weekend to celebrate 20th anniversary

You may also love

WATCH: Kristen Stewart discusses playing Princess Diana in new biopic Spencer

Lovin Games Weekly - your free subscription games for November are here

This KFC chicken pun-heavy rejection email is pretty cluckin' harsh

Lovin Games Weekly - the Guardians of the Galaxy game is finally here

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.