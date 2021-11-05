WATCH: Barry Keoghan chats about playing Druig in Marvel's huge new movie Eternals

The Irish actor is part of the all-star cast for the new superhero movie.

It isn't every day you find yourself acting in a Marvel movie.

And it isn't every day you find your co-star is none other than Angelina Jolie.

Not to mention your other co-stars include Salma Hayek (Desperado), Richard Madden (Bodyguard), Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla VS Kong), Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Don Lee (Train To Busan) and more besides!

But that is exactly the situation that Irish actor Barry Keoghan found himself in with the release of his new movie, Eternals.

Our pals over at JOE caught up with the Irish actor in the run-up to the movie's release, and you can check out the interview in full right here:

Meanwhile, Eternals will be released in Irish cinemas on Friday, 5 November.

Check out the final trailer for the epic superhero movie right here:

