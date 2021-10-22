WATCH: The cast of Succession talk about what to expect in Season Three

Yes, that first episode of the third season is exactly as brilliant as everyone says it is...

The third season of Succession finally kicked off this week, with the second episode arriving on NOW on Monday, 25 October (what a perfect way to spend some of your Bank Holiday!), and the rest of the series set to drop each week after that.

As you might have already realised, the third season has come out with all guns blazing, and it is all out war within the Roy family!

Our pals over at JOE chatted to some of the cast of the incredible show in run-up to the show's release, and you can check out those interviews right here, giving some hints as to what to expect from the future of Succession...

Alan Ruck (Connor Roy)

J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman)

Matthew Macfayden (Tom Wambsgans)

READ NEXT: The cast and creators of The Many Saints of Newark discuss creating the Sopranos prequel movie