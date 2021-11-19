WATCH: The cast of the new Ghostbusters on the spooky movies they watched WAY too young

The new Ghostbusters movie arrives in Irish cinemas this week!

Everyone has that spooky movie that they watched at too young an age.

For some, the original Ghostbusters might have been a perfect entry point for the world of spooky movies, because while it absolutely still has the spooky element, it still all of that amazing comedy to balance it out.

For a modern generation, that might also be the case with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which arrives in Irish cinemas this week.

A sorta-sequel to the original, it can still stand on its own for those who might not be super aware (or simply haven't seen) the 1984 movie.

In the run-up to the movie's release, our pals at JOE caught up with the cast of the movie, and amongst the chats, everyone discusses the spooky movies that they watched when they were WAY too young.

First up, you'll hear from the legendary (and currently titled World's Sexiest Man) Paul Rudd:

JOE also chatted to the younger cast members of the film - Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim and Celeste O'Connor - and you can check out their interviews right here:

