WATCH: The star and creator discuss Disney+'s powerful new drama series Dopesick

By Rory Cashin

November 12, 2021 at 9:13am

WATCH: The star and creator discuss Disney+'s powerful new drama series Dopesick

The show is a must-watch this weekend.

If you're looking for new stuff to watch this weekend, then you'll be absolutely spoiled for choice thanks to the folks at Disney+, who are celebrating Disney+ Day (Friday, 12 November) a whole host of new content arriving on the streaming service.

So you'll have big blockbusters like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise, as well as new arrivals like Home Sweet Home Alone and newly added classics like Enchanted all being added to the library.

But another of the big arrivals is a brand new drama series titled Dopesick, which takes a look at the opioid crisis in the States from multiple different points of view.

The show is decked out with a very impressive cast (Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Kaitlyn Dever, Peter Saarsgard, Michael Stuhlberg) and the first two episodes arrive on Disney+ in Ireland on Friday, 12 November, with the rest arriving weekly after that.

Ahead of the show's release, our pals at JOE caught up with the creator and star of the show, and you can check out their interviews right here.

Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) discusses the very dramatic nature of her role in the new show, and also what it is like working with Batman (aka Michael Keaton), and on an upcoming project, as well as having both George Clooney and Julia Roberts playing her parents!

Danny Strong (Empire), the creator, writer and director the powerful new drama discusses the process behind the new show, how he felt when Michael Keaton came on board the project, and he compares the show to a classic Michael Mann thriller.

