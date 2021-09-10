WATCH: Gerard Butler talks about his brand new thriller Copshop

The movie arrives in Irish cinemas this weekend.

We're not really ones to shame anyone for their "guilty pleasures", if there even is such a thing. You should never feel guilty for liking something, like whatever you like!

But for lack of a better term, there is a good chance that Gerard Butler has starred in one or more of your favourite guilty pleasures.

300, Law Abiding Citizen, P.S. I Love You, The Bounty Hunter, The Phantom of the Opera, Geostorm, Olympus Has Fallen, Greenland, Den Of Thieves, How To Train Your Dragon, Gamer, Rocknrolla... the list goes on and on. The man knows how to pick fun movies to do!

And the same rule applies for his new movie Copshop, and our pals over at JOE got the Irish exclusive interview with him! Check it out right here:

In the movie, Butler plays a hitman who manages to get himself locked up in the same local jail as the target (Frank Grillo) he's been assigned to kill, with only one savvy police officer (Alexis Louder) standing between them.

It is another great example of an OTT, very fun, guilty pleasure of a thriller, and during the interview, Butler and his co-star Louder discuss the movie's comparison to the works of Quentin Tarantino and Clint Eastwood, how difficult it was making a movie during a pandemic, and... butt-pads. Yes. Butt-pads. Check out the interview above in full to hear all about it!

Copshop arrives in Irish cinemas on Friday, 10 September. Check out the trailer right here:

