WATCH: Gerard Butler talks about his brand new thriller Copshop

By Rory Cashin

September 10, 2021 at 9:50am

Share:
WATCH: Gerard Butler talks about his brand new thriller Copshop

The movie arrives in Irish cinemas this weekend.

We're not really ones to shame anyone for their "guilty pleasures", if there even is such a thing. You should never feel guilty for liking something, like whatever you like!

But for lack of a better term, there is a good chance that Gerard Butler has starred in one or more of your favourite guilty pleasures.

300, Law Abiding Citizen, P.S. I Love You, The Bounty Hunter, The Phantom of the Opera, Geostorm, Olympus Has Fallen, Greenland, Den Of Thieves, How To Train Your Dragon, Gamer, Rocknrolla... the list goes on and on. The man knows how to pick fun movies to do!

And the same rule applies for his new movie Copshop, and our pals over at JOE got the Irish exclusive interview with him! Check it out right here:

In the movie, Butler plays a hitman who manages to get himself locked up in the same local jail as the target (Frank Grillo) he's been assigned to kill, with only one savvy police officer (Alexis Louder) standing between them.

It is another great example of an OTT, very fun, guilty pleasure of a thriller, and during the interview, Butler and his co-star Louder discuss the movie's comparison to the works of Quentin Tarantino and Clint Eastwood, how difficult it was making a movie during a pandemic, and... butt-pads. Yes. Butt-pads. Check out the interview above in full to hear all about it!

Copshop arrives in Irish cinemas on Friday, 10 September. Check out the trailer right here:

READ NEXT: Watch the stars and director of Shang-Chi discuss Marvel's latest blockbuster

Share:

Latest articles

5 pastries to try in Dublin this weekend

Hands on with the Huawei Matebook X Pro 2021

Dublin café supports Pieta House for World Suicide Prevention Day

This weekend workshop at St. Annes City Farm is perfect for the little animal lover in your life

You may also love

Lovin Games Weekly - It is all about 2010 remasters this week!

There's a new film set in a Dublin hairdressers and the trailer alone has us in stitches

WATCH: The stars and director of Shang-Chi discuss Marvel's latest blockbuster

Lovin Games Weekly - Here are your free Xbox and PS subscription games for September

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.