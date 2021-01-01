Close

WATCH: Irish singer gives stunning New Year's performance of The Parting Glass

By Sarah Finnan

January 1, 2021 at 3:01pm

Irish singer Dan McCabe joined Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at the Áras this New Year's Eve for a special rendition of The Parting Glass.

Dedicating the song to the memory of those who lost their lives this year, President Higgins introduced the performance with a few short words.

"As we emerge from the year of Covid, it is appropriate that we remember all those who have departed from us during the year, and those they have left behind and who did not have the opportunity of grieving for them in the way that is so traditional, and so central to Irish life.

"As a gesture to them both, and on behalf of all of us, Sabina and I are so pleased to have Dan McCabe perform The Parting Glass as we leave this tough year behind.

"May we wish you all a year of health and fulfilment in 2021. Beir Beannacht d’on bhliain nua."

Part of the President’s ‘Samhlaíocht agus An Náisiún / Imagination and the Nation’ initiative, it aims to highlight the powerful and transformative role of art and creativity in society. You can give the stunning performance a listen below.

