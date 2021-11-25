WATCH: Jeremy Irons discusses House of Gucci, working with Lady Gaga & reuniting with Al Pacino

By Rory Cashin

November 25, 2021 at 9:12am

The Oscar-winning actor has some incredible things to say about working with Lady Gaga.

Did you know Oscar-winning actor has a house right here in Dublin? Because he does!

Yep, the star of movies like The Lion King, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Dead Ringers, The Mission, Die Hard With A Vengeance, Red Sparrow and loads more has effectively set up his life here in Ireland.

His latest movie, House of Gucci, sees him working with the legendary director Ridley Scott (Alien, Gladiator, The Martian), and an incredible all-star cast including Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino.

House of Gucci arrives in Irish cinemas on Friday, 26 November.

Our pals at JOE caught up with Jeremy Irons in the run-up to the release of the movie, and the actor discusses his first impressions of Lady Gaga, reuniting on-screen with Al Pacino for the first time in two decades, and loads more.

you can check out that full interview right here:

