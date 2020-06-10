WATCH: Joe Duffy narrates touching tribute to Dublin's fair city

Narrated by Joe Duffy, the video is a tribute to Dublin's history and charm - both of which we've missed dearly over the past few months of lockdown.

Arnotts has released a beautiful tribute to Dublin city in celebration of their grand reopening. Having closed back in mid-March due to Covid-19 restrictions, the retailer has been working on a video tribute to the city they've loved for over 177 years.

Narrated by Dublin icon Joe Duffy, the video showcases the city's history and charm - brought to life in beautiful prose.

Sharing the video on social media, it's accompanied by the words: "Dublin, it’s good to be back. Dublin, we love you. Dublin, we’ve missed you." A sentiment many of us can relate to after weeks of travel restrictions and spending time at home.

Both Brown Thomas on Grafton Street and Arnotts on Henry Street are now back in business - implementing a number of new health and safety measures so as to ensure proper social distancing is adhered to.

Customers have been making use of the new online appointment feature with just under 5,000 people booking slots to visit the shop in the next few days. A new 'virtual queue' feature has also proven to be quite popular - one that allows customers to virtually wait in line and receive a text message once they've reached the top. Very helpful for those looking to limit their time out in public.

Brown Thomas in Cork, Limerick and Galway will follow suit and fully re-open tomorrow.

