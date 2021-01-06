WATCH: Locked Down is the first BIG movie set during the pandemic

The director of Mr & Mrs Smith, the writer of Peaky Blinders, and a VERY impressive cast.

While the Michael Bay-produced pandemic thriller Songbird was first across the finish line, the movie set during "COVID-23" was fronted by two unknown actors, and an unknown director, so it doesn't really count for us.

No, the first proper Hollywood-esque movie to be set during the pandemic looks set to be Locked Down, which will be arriving for viewers in just a few days time!

Directed by Doug Liman (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Edge of Tomorrow, The Bourne Identity), and written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo, and almost unbelievably, one of the co-creators of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?), the movie tells the story of Linda (Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Oscar-nominee Chiwetel Ejifor), an unhappy couple stuck together during lockdown.

However, they both happen upon the same idea at the same time to help alleviate some of that frustration; to pull off a jewellery heist at the world famous department store Harrods in London, taking advantage of the lessened security during the pandemic.

The movie also features a very impressive supporting cast, including Ben Stiller, Stephen Merchant, Mark Gatiss, Mindy Kaling, Ben Kingsley, and Lucy Boynton.

It was first announced as a project just four months ago, with filming taking place during different stages of lockdown in London.

Locked Down is set to be released in the States on HBO Max on Thursday, January 14, with no set release date for Ireland confirmed at the time of writing, but likely to arrive once cinemas are allowed to reopen here.

