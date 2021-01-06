Close

Every season of Parks & Recreation is coming to Netflix in February

By Rory Cashin

January 6, 2021 at 12:41pm

One of the all-time great TV comedies, along with The Office, 30 Rock, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Fantastic sit-com and perpetual meme machine Parks & Recreation is coming to Netflix in its entirety in February.

Probably aware that we all need a little bit more joy in our day-to-day lives, Netflix announced today that the entire show will soon be made available in their library.

Even as a huge fan of the series (it is my "There is nothing else, so I'mma watch this cos I love it" show), even I can admit that it might be worthwhile skipping over the first season entirely (this should also apply to anyone watching 30 Rock or The US Office for the first time). You can go back to it after you've fallen in love with the rest of it, but the show doesn't really find its footing until the second season.

Once it does get going, then you've got an incredibly stacked cast - Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, and Billy Eichner to name but a few - acting out the surprisingly bonkers day-to-day life of running the government's parks and recreation department for Pawnee in Indiana.

Coming from Greg Daniels (The US Office, King of the Hill) and Mike Schur (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place), we can safely say that it still stands as one of the best and most consistently funny sit-coms ever made.

All 125 episodes across the seven seasons will be made available on Netflix from Monday, February 1.

Treat yo'self!

READ NEXT: The Wilds is the best new show that no one is talking about

