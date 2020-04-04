WATCH: Netflix shares clip of Joe Exotic answering fan questions from prison

Netflix has shared a clip of the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic, answering questions from prison.

Tiger King - it's the docu-series that has the whole world talking at the minute. And the name on everyone's lips? Joe Exotic, of course.

Only released at the tail end of March, the show has captured the imaginations of audiences all around the globe, keeping us all busy while isolating at home.

Telling the story of Joe Exotic, the owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, and his rivalry with Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin, the series features interviews with a number of Joe's colleagues, friends and acquaintances.

Only seven episodes long, the 'murder, mayhem and madness' series doesn't take long to get through (greatly helped by the fact that we have nothing but time these days) but fans have been left with several burning questions since polishing off the show.

Namely, what would Joe make of his newfound fame? Currently behind bars himself, many were wondering had he heard tell of his meteoric rise to fame at all. Hoping to put at least some of our queries to rest, Netflix bosses posed four of fans' most-asked questions to the Tiger King - including what it's like to see the show get so popular.

His response? "You know it would be nice if I could actually see me being famous out there, but I've seen these same four walls for a year and a half now."

As for the other questions, well, you can hear his answers below.

Seems prison has made him have a change of heart and he now regrets keeping his animals in cages saying: "I'm ashamed of myself".

If you haven't watched the series yet, best remedy that this weekend.