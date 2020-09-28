Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

WATCH: New music video filmed at Dalymount Park with all proceeds going to MASI

By James Fenton

September 28, 2020 at 12:44pm

Share:

Rapper MuRli has released the video for his single Till The Wheels Fall Off, which was filmed entirely at Dalymount Park in Phibsboro.

Wandering the corridors of the historic home of Bohemian FC, MuRli addresses a number of issues surrounding racism including a reference to the problem in football by opening with the line 'monkey chants in the stadium.'

In the video, viewers can see the efforts made by the northside club to tackle the issue, such as their famous Love Football, Hate Racism mural and their Refugees Welcome away jersey which has been sold to over 70 countries around the world - according to Chief Operating Officer Daniel Lambert on the Second Captains podcast.

The clip is directed by Colin Brady and all proceeds from the track sold on Bandcamp will go towards MASI (the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland), a cause which Bohs work closely with. Not only does the tune contain an important message, it's also a bit of an earworm and you can check out the video for Till The Wheels Fall Off in full below...

 READ NEXT: Dublin's New Year's Eve celebrations officially cancelled this year

Share:

Latest articles

Mr Fox and 1661 bar are holding an outdoor pop up over the next two weekends

A Dublin Gaelscoil has named the best school in Ireland

This Dublin fave is running an unreal dinner deal this week

Dublin's New Year's Eve celebrations officially cancelled this year

You may also love

Dublin Lord Mayor explains what really goes on in the Mansion House each morning

Lovin Games Weekly - Microsoft reveal the best reason you'll want to buy an Xbox Series X

Little Mix to play huge Dublin gig next year

Harry Potter to Spider-Man: A round-up of all the new PS5 game trailers

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.