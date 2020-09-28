WATCH: New music video filmed at Dalymount Park with all proceeds going to MASI

Rapper MuRli has released the video for his single Till The Wheels Fall Off, which was filmed entirely at Dalymount Park in Phibsboro.

Wandering the corridors of the historic home of Bohemian FC, MuRli addresses a number of issues surrounding racism including a reference to the problem in football by opening with the line 'monkey chants in the stadium.'

In the video, viewers can see the efforts made by the northside club to tackle the issue, such as their famous Love Football, Hate Racism mural and their Refugees Welcome away jersey which has been sold to over 70 countries around the world - according to Chief Operating Officer Daniel Lambert on the Second Captains podcast.

The clip is directed by Colin Brady and all proceeds from the track sold on Bandcamp will go towards MASI (the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland), a cause which Bohs work closely with. Not only does the tune contain an important message, it's also a bit of an earworm and you can check out the video for Till The Wheels Fall Off in full below...

