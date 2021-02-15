WATCH: The first official trailer for Netflix's new Biggie Smalls documentary is here

Renowned for his "distinctive flow and autobiographical lyrics", Netflix has shared the first trailer for the upcoming Biggie Smalls documentary landing online early next month.

There's been somewhat of a renewed love for documentaries over the course of the last few years, with people rediscovering an appreciation for the medium thanks to recent hits - the likes of Tiger King, The Last Dance, Making A Murderer. Not to mention the new Framing Britney Spears doc which will have its Irish TV premiere tomorrow evening.

Here to add one more title to our ever-growing list of things to watch, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming Biggie Smalls documentary and it looks set to be our next binge-watch.

Telling the tale of Christoper Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G., the documentary claims that "every legend has an origin story" and this one is his. Titled Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, it's so-called after a song of the same name.

Featuring interviews and commentary from friends, family and those who knew the rapper, the documentary "celebrates his life via rare behind-the-scenes footage" and testimonials - including his mother Violetta Wallace and Sean 'Diddy' Combs amongst others.

Premiering on Netflix, globally, on March 1st, you can have a look at the trailer below.

