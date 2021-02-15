Close

WATCH: The first official trailer for Netflix's new Biggie Smalls documentary is here

By Sarah Finnan

February 15, 2021 at 4:19pm

Renowned for his "distinctive flow and autobiographical lyrics", Netflix has shared the first trailer for the upcoming Biggie Smalls documentary landing online early next month. 

There's been somewhat of a renewed love for documentaries over the course of the last few years, with people rediscovering an appreciation for the medium thanks to recent hits - the likes of Tiger King, The Last Dance, Making A Murderer. Not to mention the new Framing Britney Spears doc which will have its Irish TV  premiere tomorrow evening.

Here to add one more title to our ever-growing list of things to watch, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming Biggie Smalls documentary and it looks set to be our next binge-watch.

Telling the tale of Christoper Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G., the documentary claims that "every legend has an origin story" and this one is his. Titled Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, it's so-called after a song of the same name.

Featuring interviews and commentary from friends, family and those who knew the rapper, the documentary  "celebrates his life via rare behind-the-scenes footage" and testimonials - including his mother Violetta Wallace and Sean 'Diddy' Combs amongst others.

Premiering on Netflix, globally, on March 1st, you can have a look at the trailer below.

