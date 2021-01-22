WATCH: The first trailer for the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary is here

Framing Britney Spears is a new documentary coming to Hulu early next month.

One of the biggest stars on the planet, there are very few people who don't know the name Britney Spears - be they fans or otherwise. Dominating the late 90s/early 00s music scene, Britney shot to fame at just 16 years of age with six of her first seven albums reaching number one on the Billboard charts.

Quickly earning herself the title 'Princess of Pop', the singer has long been a focal point of public interest. Now the subject of a new documentary titled Framing Britney Spears, it's part of a New York Times investigative series in which filmmakers explore different aspects of her life -including her childhood and career.

Focusing mainly on the Free Britney moment and the legal ramifications of her father's conservatorship, the trailer details how people "became fascinated with her unravelling" with one fan admitting "how we treated her was disgusting".

Coming to Hulu on February 5th, no Irish release date has been announced as of yet.

READ NEXT: This insane dessert platter is just the weekend treat you deserve