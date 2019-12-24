Watch what happens when Dublin's finest musicians gather in Whelans on Christmas Eve

Christmas and music go hand in hand here in Dublin, with Glen Hansard et al regularly gathering on Grafton Street for a sing-song on Christmas Eve.

Well, a new music documentary takes things just slightly south-west and back in time by three years. We Will Sing was filmed in Whelan's on Wexford Street on Christmas Eve in 2016 and features a whole host of Dublin's most revered musicians including Hansard, Róisín O, Danny O'Reilly, Mundy, Gavin James and many more.

Highlights include Glen Hansard performing his much-loved tune Falling Slowly and his Takamine acoustic is passed around a room full of talent throughout the 70-minute clip.

The fly-on-the-wall live docu-gig was produced to help raise funds for Peter McVerry Trust and Simon Communities and was directed by Scott Altman. The film shows viewers what happens when Dublin's most famous music venue locks its doors for the night and an impromptu music session unfolds

Altman happened to be there on the evening and, sensing something special was about to take place, he picked up his camera and captured it all on film.

We Will Sing is now available to watch on YouTube or via the official website. Those who watch are invited to make a donation to the Peter McVerry trust here or the Simon Community via this link.

It's completely worth 70 minutes of your time and you can check it all out below.

