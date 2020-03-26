You can now take part in Bingo Loco straight from your living room

This truly is loco.
Weekends don't really feel like weekends anymore, given that we do exactly the same things we've been doing all week... staying home. But a Bingo Loco live-stream would surely help to liven the party up a bit.
Well, you asked and they listened. At a time when all other events have been cancelled for the foreseeable, organisers have decided to kickstart a show called The Late Late Loco - hitting living rooms across the country this Saturday at 8pm.
Incorporating everything you've come to know and love about Bingo Loco, the new show can be enjoyed from the comfort of your very own gaff helping to make isolation all the more entertaining.
Comedian MC Andrew Stanley and DJ Jaz Keane will step up to the plate as presenters with special phone in celebrity guest (very mysterious), confetti showers, C02 cannons, full SFX and obviously loads of bingo.
Interested? Thought so. Just sign up here.
You'll be given a bingo book before the show that you can print out or use by editing on your phone. BINGO wins can be submitted via a WhatsApp channel directly to the team who will verify your claims. There will be no pulling the wool over their eyes let me tell you.
Is this a once-off? Well, that remains to be seen but William O'Meara had this to say:
"Bingo Loco has grown into a global sensation and we owe it to everyone who has bought a ticket to our show or helped us get to where we are, to help them through these moments of boredom and isolation during this once in a lifetime pandemic.
Just because we can't do events, doesn't mean we have to stop entertaining people. If the reaction goes well, this might be something we look at doing more regularly."
Sounds promising. Get your housemates, fam, pets together and get ready for some bingo.