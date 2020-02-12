You're my lobster: show the love with these eco-friendly plantable Valentine's cards

Show you care but in a more sustainable way with these plantable Valentine's cards.

The tradition of marking Valentine's Day in some way dates as far back as the Middle Ages when suitors would sing or recite poetry to impress potential spouses.

The likes of which wouldn't be out of place in an 80s movie - think John Cusack showing up outside your house holding a boom box and playing In Your Eyes.

Fast-forward to present-day and declarations of love are far less in your face now with most people opting for a simple card. And though there's no denying it's a lovely sentiment, it's not the most sustainable of practices.

Enter The Kind who is giving customers the chance to skrimp on the waste but not on the romance with their plantable cards. There are three Valentine's version on offer, but my favourite has to be the lobster one (if you know, you know).

Made from 100 per cent recycled materials, the cards are also embedded with 11 varieties of wildflowers and grass seed. So once your sweetheart has read finished reading your soppy love letter, they can plant the card to grow wildflowers (each one is printed with edible inks so don't harm the soil).

That's really two presents in one when you think about it...and who doesn't adore flowers?

Available to purchase in-store at The Kind on Fade Street or online for €5.50.