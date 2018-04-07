Feature

17 Fads You'll Remember If You Grew Up In Ireland In The '90s

How fondly do you remember these bygone trends?

Aliens

The '90s were a simpler times and, with 2016 being the way it is, we're feeling pretty nostalgic for our formative decade right now.

Yet looking back, we were really taken in by a lot of fads at the time.

Have a gawk at our list below and see if they ring a bell.

1. These bouncy balls

You'd get them from a vending machine and proceed to annoy the shit out of your teachers, until they eventually brought in a school-wide ban. There was always word on the street that some kid choked on one last week.

bouncy-balls

And you swore you'd never go down like that

2. Yo-Yos

We could 'walk the dog' with the best of 'em. But that's about all we could do.

yoyo

And there was always one fucker who could pull this off

3. Aisling copybooks

Okay, maybe not exactly a fad, but everybody had these bad boys.

aisling-copybook

They had margins and everything

4. Premier League stickers

Schoolyard hustlers would swap their granny for these shiny bastards. And if someone slapped the stickers out of your hand it was a like a goddamn feeding frenzy.

premier-league-stickers

"Have, have, have, NEED, have, have, have..."

5. Jelly aliens

For some reason, everyone owned an alien, surrounded in goo, contained in an egg.

jelly-aliens-egg

This being the fashion at the time

6. Inflatable aliens

Aliens in general were pretty hot in the '90s. We can't help but blame Independence Day.

blow-up-alien

7. Tearaway trousers

The sole preserve of male strippers and Irish kids from the '90s.

tearaway-trousers

8. Gel pens

Stocking up on this viscuous beauties was as essential part of your back-to-school ritual.

gel-pens

9. Troll dolls

You don't remember ever buying them, yet somehow they always found a way into your house.

troll-dolls

They also found their way into my nightmares

10. Bauer FX RollerBlades

Because back then, we owned the streets.

roller-blades

11. Step haircuts

Why did the step ever go away? We're baffled.

step

Stylin'

12. Mathematical sets

Armed with your trusty set, there was no problem you couldn't solve.

Provided that problem involved circles and/or triangles, of course.

mathset

Circumferences didn't stand a chance

13. Crayola stamping

Kids today don't understand the importance of stamping shit with a variety of colours.

crayola-stampers

14. Pogs

Mostly here because you can't have a list about the '90s and not mention pogs.

pogs

We loved these things, amiright?

15. Tamagotchi

The ultimate scam concocted by parents to get their children to shut up about getting a puppy. Ingenious really.

Of course, this development in artificial intelligence ultimately gave rise to...

tamagotchi

16. Furby

Its cold, dead eyes seemed to follow you across the room. And it kept you up all night with its fucking gibberish. I think everyone reached a point where they knew their Furby had to be destroyed.

furby

But they were notoriously hard to kill

17. The rubber that promised to rub out both pencil AND pen

That was a complete fucking lie.

rubber

The origin of an entire generation's trust issues

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

