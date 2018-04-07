17 Fads You'll Remember If You Grew Up In Ireland In The '90s
How fondly do you remember these bygone trends?
The '90s were a simpler times and, with 2016 being the way it is, we're feeling pretty nostalgic for our formative decade right now.
Yet looking back, we were really taken in by a lot of fads at the time.
Have a gawk at our list below and see if they ring a bell.
1. These bouncy balls
You'd get them from a vending machine and proceed to annoy the shit out of your teachers, until they eventually brought in a school-wide ban. There was always word on the street that some kid choked on one last week.
2. Yo-Yos
We could 'walk the dog' with the best of 'em. But that's about all we could do.
3. Aisling copybooks
Okay, maybe not exactly a fad, but everybody had these bad boys.
4. Premier League stickers
Schoolyard hustlers would swap their granny for these shiny bastards. And if someone slapped the stickers out of your hand it was a like a goddamn feeding frenzy.
5. Jelly aliens
For some reason, everyone owned an alien, surrounded in goo, contained in an egg.
6. Inflatable aliens
Aliens in general were pretty hot in the '90s. We can't help but blame Independence Day.
7. Tearaway trousers
The sole preserve of male strippers and Irish kids from the '90s.
8. Gel pens
Stocking up on this viscuous beauties was as essential part of your back-to-school ritual.
9. Troll dolls
You don't remember ever buying them, yet somehow they always found a way into your house.
10. Bauer FX RollerBlades
Because back then, we owned the streets.
11. Step haircuts
Why did the step ever go away? We're baffled.
12. Mathematical sets
Armed with your trusty set, there was no problem you couldn't solve.
Provided that problem involved circles and/or triangles, of course.
13. Crayola stamping
Kids today don't understand the importance of stamping shit with a variety of colours.
14. Pogs
Mostly here because you can't have a list about the '90s and not mention pogs.
15. Tamagotchi
The ultimate scam concocted by parents to get their children to shut up about getting a puppy. Ingenious really.
Of course, this development in artificial intelligence ultimately gave rise to...
16. Furby
Its cold, dead eyes seemed to follow you across the room. And it kept you up all night with its fucking gibberish. I think everyone reached a point where they knew their Furby had to be destroyed.
17. The rubber that promised to rub out both pencil AND pen
That was a complete fucking lie.
