17 Irish Culchie Words Explained In Plain (Dublin) English

Time to know your buck from your gat

So, as much as some would like to believe, there is a lot more to the Emerald Isle than just Dublin. Loads more, actually. And this large percentage of the population have something of their own language.

And sometimes even they need a little help translating...

Here is a selection of some of the quare best. Enjoy.

1. Dregs

The ends of something – and not necessarily in a bad way, like it would be used in Dublin.

Giz the dregs of your smoke will ya?

2. Beour

Either an attractive looking female, or a dowdy aul wan who smells of talc. Differentiated in context.

3. Feen

A hardy buck with a ridiculous walk, similar to that of John Wayne.

4. Quare

Very.

5. Banjaxed

Broken beyond repair.

6. Bate

Same as the English 'to beat', but used when you really want to pulverise someone.

7. Divilment

The general term for fun, rowdiness and excitement.

8. Manky

Another that's made its way into Dub parlance, and used to describe someone or something totally disgusting.

9. Buck

A young adult male.

''He's some buck for one buck''

10. Jacks

Yet ANOTHER nicked by the Dubs, meaning the lavatory.

11. Arseways

To go about something in the totally incorrect way.

12. Press

The Irish word for cupboard. Not to be confused with hot press, whatever the temperature.

13. Mineral

Fizzy pop to the Brits and soda to the Yanks. Fizzy drinks to everyone else.

14. Gat

Guinness.

No, we don't know why either.

15. Polluted

A word for when you're completely and totally ruined from overconsumption of alcohol.

16. Dose

A cold, flu or ailment that is taking the population by storm. Often exclaimed that it's ''going round''.

17. And finally – bockety

Something a bit messed up, but may survive. A step before banjaxed.

