Feature

18 Things Dubliners Would Never Ever Say

16. “Well, Cork is the real capital anyway”

Shutterstock 183512306 2

Dubliners are an interesting breed.

Nothing is sacred, everything is either 'deadly' or 'shite' and we all generally have the same feelings on everything. Especially notions.

However, there are somethings that none of us will ever say... We've compiled a list of the best and most common, and here they are, for your pleasure.

1. ''Ah would ya look, the Coppers queue is massive. May as well head home''

15781522 1160698077301518 1186727945976252744 N 1

2. ''My pint is so cheap!''

200 1 1

3. ''Ah, Jaysus. Look at Keywest go. Keep it up, lads!''

12928320 10153362004945047 1602096262222652949 N 1

4. “You know what Dublin needs? More doughnut shops''

13718631 1137871689598990 6242199243050754919 N 1

5. ''Oh I see that young lad has smashed his pint glass. Don't make a big deal out of him''

Shutterstock 537788974

6. ''I can't wait to go out in Temple Bar tonight!''

Shutterstock 160438778 1

7. “Soooo many landlords have offered me an apartment - I’m just spoiled for choice!"

Shutterstock 136752314 1

8. ''Ah, I've been clamped. Sure suppose I deserve it.''

Shutterstock 154417187 1

9. “The M50 was like a ghost town this morning''

Shutterstock 163918409 2 170111 125730

10. ''You know what'd be nice? Seeing someone ELSE win the All-Ireland this year''

14520497 1477478042279213 7404637706414049541 N 170111 125744

11. ''The Coronas are headlining a festival?! We may go!''

13781887 10154341227711800 1101785400475404139 N

12. ''Ah don't be saying that about Bono. He's harmless''

Shutterstock 395448754 2

13. ''It's just so nice that everyone takes their time walking on the streets here''

Shutterstock 160438778

14. ''Those Spanish students just have such a lovely way of speaking''

Shutterstock 183512306 2

15. ''The Point? No, no, no. It's the 3Arena now.''

12787 753825641354527 5557338436881024283 N

16. “Well, Cork is the real capital anyway”

15871886 10154183701742060 7024121014340802166 N

17. ''Happy St Patty's Day''

Shutterstock 427808947

18. And finally... ''Bray? Sure that's Dublin''

Shutterstock 484051672

READ NEXT: A 22-Year-Old Woman Was Mugged By Two Men In Dalkey This Morning

dubliners dublin slang dublinese

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
18 Things Dubliners Would Never Ever Say
18 Things Dubliners Would Never Ever Say
9 Cheap Ways To Make Yourself Feel Fancy
9 Cheap Ways To Make Yourself Feel Fancy
I Finally Tried A Restaurant I Pass Everyday - And It Was The Best Dining Experience I've Ever Had
I Finally Tried A Restaurant I Pass Everyday - And It Was The Best Dining Experience I've Ever Had
A Night Of Asian Craft And Cuisine Awaits In This Abbey Street Eatery
A Night Of Asian Craft And Cuisine Awaits In This Abbey Street Eatery
This Ranelagh Restaurant Is A Cheese Lovers Dream
This Ranelagh Restaurant Is A Cheese Lovers Dream
Seven Refreshingly Romantic Dates In Dublin For Outdoor Enthusiasts
Seven Refreshingly Romantic Dates In Dublin For Outdoor Enthusiasts
Can You Answer These 25 Pub Quiz Questions Without Making A Mistake?
Can You Answer These 25 Pub Quiz Questions Without Making A Mistake?
The Top 10 Spas In (And Around) Dublin That You Have To Try Before You Die
The Top 10 Spas In (And Around) Dublin That You Have To Try Before You Die
The Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Dublin Worth Taco'in About
The Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Dublin Worth Taco'in About
12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
Nine Of The Most Reliable Restaurants On The Northside
Nine Of The Most Reliable Restaurants On The Northside
An Italian Restaurant Hidden Underneath One Of Dublin's Busiest Streets Impresses On First Bite
An Italian Restaurant Hidden Underneath One Of Dublin's Busiest Streets Impresses On First Bite
PIC: This Is How Much You Can Save A Year In Dublin By Cycling To Work
Lifestyle

PIC: This Is How Much You Can Save A Year In Dublin By Cycling To Work
PIC: This Person Had A Cheeky Way Of Getting A Drink From The Smoking Area Of This Dublin Bar
Pics

PIC: This Person Had A Cheeky Way Of Getting A Drink From The Smoking Area Of This Dublin Bar
PIC: Irish Restaurant With The "Most Popular" Spice Bag In The Country Finally Sets Up In Dublin
New Openings

PIC: Irish Restaurant With The "Most Popular" Spice Bag In The Country Finally Sets Up In Dublin
Two Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Ordered To Close In December Over Food Safety Concerns
News

Two Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Ordered To Close In December Over Food Safety Concerns

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Dublin

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
Pics

PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
What's On

A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
Lifestyle

Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group