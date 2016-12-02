Feature

5 Reasons Why Christmas In Dublin Is The Best

Did you ever really think otherwise?

Dublin At Christmas

The Christmas lights in the city centre will be switched on soon, meaning we'll soon be allowed to go full throttle with the festive prep.

And whether or not you're in the Christmas spirit yet, you've got to admit that it's a pretty magical time to be in Dublin.

Overcrowded shops and annoying 12 pubs crowds aside, there's something about the atmosphere that we can't get enough of.

Here are five things we always look forward to during the Christmas season in the capital.

1. Ice-skating in Dundrum

Because nothing beats falling on your arse whilst listening to Mariah Carey.

2. Cosy pints

Whether you're lounging in the Library Bar armchairs or catching up with a friend in the snug at Kehoe's, Dublin is a great place for cosy Christmas pints.

3. Screenings of classic Christmas films

The Light House always has a great Christmas programme, and this season includes a whole load of festive favourites.

Plus there'll be a retro Christmas drive-in at Leopardstown racecourse!

4. The decorations

Dublin tends to go all out with the lights and decorations, and Grafton Street looks especially beautiful.

This Sunday there'll be a 'procession of light' to make the switching on ceremony extra special.

5. The acts of kindness

Christmas is obviously an extra hard time for homeless people, but it's also a time when we tend to see amazing generosity from Dubliners.

Hopefully there'll be more of the same this year.

Comments

