Seven Beloved Dublin Restaurants That Are Now Sadly Closed Down

Did you know all these spots had shut their doors for good?

There's now so much choice in Dublin when it comes to dining that some restaurants can come and go before you've even had a chance to try them.

We've all passed an eatery and made a mental note to get around to it when we had the chance, only for the establishment to close its doors before you could.

Loving food the way we do, we try to let you know when one of the city's favourite restaurants sadly becomes no more. 

In case you missed any of those closures in recent years, we've put a few together to keep you in the loop...

Brioche

We were gutted to discover that this Ranelagh gem — with its locally commissioned art, exciting brunch menu and unique Tasting Experiments — had to close its doors for good last July. 

Head Chef Gavin McDonagh has since moved over to Bow Lane on Aungier Street as Executive Chef to help revamp their menus.

A post shared by Brioche (@briocheranelagh) on

Seagrass

With its serious brunch fare, immaculate presentation and free corkage, we'd enjoyed our visits to this Portobello spot. 

While we're saddened by its closure, there's some consolation in the fact that the venue is now home to a new restaurant: One Bistro

A post shared by Melanie May (@_maymelanie) on

Super Miss Sue and Cervi

From the same restaurateur that brought us 777 and Dillinger's, this seafood haven built up quite the rep over its four-year run on Drury Street. 

I think I speak for everyone when I say those fish finger sambos will be sorely missed.

A post shared by Super Miss Sue (@smsdublin) on

Avenue by Nick Munier

With its spacious booths, splashes of paint on the walls and plates that even matched the decor, Avenue felt like a slick London hotspot seamlessly transplanted into Temple Bar... so when we discovered that Nick Munier had to shut up shop back last April, we were a little bit stunned. 

A dining experience that was too good for this world.

Oxaca

From the folks that brought you Xico, this urban loft at Dundrum Town Centre had a market-style interior, with stalls and huts designed to make you feel like you're getting proper street food straight from Mexico, the Deep South or Asia.

With an extensive cocktail menu and DJs providing the tunes at the weekend, a visit here was always a pleasure.

A post shared by Martina Turjak (@martartia) on

Arisu

The city's Korean cuisine fans were dealt a serious blow with this closure, with the owners citing the high rents of Rathmines as the reason they were no longer able to dish out those delicious bulgogi dup-baps to the hungry public.

Thankfully their Capel Street location is still alive and well.

A post shared by Maryam Azimi (@mazimi95) on

Rogue Pizza

We were smitten with this gem when it first popped-up, which was put together from upcycled bits and bobs to transform an alleyway on Pembroke Lane into a truly charming space.

Unfortunately, as we see time and again, all good things must come to an end and Rogue Pizza was forced to throw in the towel last September. 

But like any good rogue they're now on the run, you can book 'em for an event or you might randomly see their stall at an event, and they're hoping to return to a permanent location at some point in the future.

Is an old favourite of yours missing from our list? Let us know in the comments.

Seven Beloved Dublin Restaurants That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
