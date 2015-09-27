Feature

Here Are The Best Beer Gardens In Every Dublin Postcode

Find your local suntrap...

It's fair to say we've all built up a bit of a thirst during this heatwave, so what better way to quench it than spend some time in your local beer garden?

We've covered all corners of the city by going through each Dublin postcode to pick out the best suntrap.

Unfortunately, the rules state that only one from each area is permitted but if we've missed your favourite be sure to let us know!

Dublin 1 - The Living Room, Cathal Brugha Street

Dublin 2 - Toners, Baggot Street

Dublin 3 - Harry Byrnes, Clontarf

Dublin 4 - The 51 Bar, Haddington Road

Dublin 5 - Cock And Bull, Coolock

Dublin 6 - The Taphouse, Ranelagh

Dublin 6W - McGarry's, Harold's Cross

Dublin 7 - The Back Page, Phibsboro

Dublin 8 - The Portobello Hotel, Portobello

Dublin 9 - Fagans, Drumcondra

Dublin 10 - Downeys, Ballyfermot

Dublin 11 - The Full Shilling, Finglas

Dublin 12 - Cherrytree Pub, Walkinstown

Dublin 13 - The Bloody Stream, Howth

Dublin 14 - Dundrum House, Dundrum

Dublin 15 - The Carpenter, Carpenterstown

Dublin 16 - The Merry Ploughboys, Rathfarnham

Dublin 17 - Newtown House, Malahide Road

Dublin 18 - Leopardstown Inn, Leopardstown

Dublin 20 - The Strawberry Hall, Chapelizod

Dublin 22 - The Laurels, Clondalkin

Dublin 24 - The Abberley Court, Tallaght

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Here Are The Best Beer Gardens In Every Dublin Postcode
