Here Are The Best Beer Gardens In Every Dublin Postcode
Find your local suntrap...
It's fair to say we've all built up a bit of a thirst during this heatwave, so what better way to quench it than spend some time in your local beer garden?
We've covered all corners of the city by going through each Dublin postcode to pick out the best suntrap.
Unfortunately, the rules state that only one from each area is permitted but if we've missed your favourite be sure to let us know!
Dublin 1 - The Living Room, Cathal Brugha Street
Dublin 2 - Toners, Baggot Street
Dublin 3 - Harry Byrnes, Clontarf
Dublin 4 - The 51 Bar, Haddington Road
Dublin 5 - Cock And Bull, Coolock
Dublin 6 - The Taphouse, Ranelagh
Dublin 6W - McGarry's, Harold's Cross
Dublin 7 - The Back Page, Phibsboro
Dublin 8 - The Portobello Hotel, Portobello
Dublin 9 - Fagans, Drumcondra
Dublin 10 - Downeys, Ballyfermot
James Deane Drive in Downeys ballyfermot, new tourist attraction pic.twitter.com/5xYdE4wERH— Downeys pub (@DowneysP) July 2, 2016
Dublin 11 - The Full Shilling, Finglas
Dublin 12 - Cherrytree Pub, Walkinstown
Dublin 13 - The Bloody Stream, Howth
Dublin 14 - Dundrum House, Dundrum
Dublin 15 - The Carpenter, Carpenterstown
Dublin 16 - The Merry Ploughboys, Rathfarnham
Dublin 17 - Newtown House, Malahide Road
Dublin 18 - Leopardstown Inn, Leopardstown
Dublin 20 - The Strawberry Hall, Chapelizod
Dublin 22 - The Laurels, Clondalkin
Our Saturday morning cycle. pic.twitter.com/FNpbxw0D— TheLaurelsClondalkin (@TheLaurelsPub) February 9, 2013
