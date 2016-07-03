Feature

10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants

"Flash on, or off?"

Screen Shot 2018 02 01 At 16 50 32

Look, us millennials are a vain bunch and we're alllll about that pretty and cohesive Instagram feed so it's only natural that when we go out for a bite to eat or a cocktail to sip that we're drawn towards places that look fab. 

The swings in Sophie's? It's not a night out without them and god help all the #boyfriendsofinstagram who have to stand there taking pic after pic of us holding our glass of vino staring beautifully into the distance. 

Ah. 2018, people. 

Need some new snaps? Here's 10 of the best restaurants in Dublin to up your 'gram game.

The Lo-Cal Kitchen, Dublin 15

With the choice of a range of egg dishes, pancakes, porridge, granola and almost anything else you can think of, the Lo-Cal Kitchen specialise in delicious food without the guilt of eating unhealthy ingredients.

And, even more importantly, it is the Instagram addicts DREAM. With floral and paisley print plates and cups, you won't need to worry about not getting the perfect snap.

Cleaver East, Temple Bar 

Offering dinner, brunch, 'not afternoon tea' and more, Cleaver East is the perfect spot to head for a delicious meal in a gorgeous, vibrant setting. And situated in the Temple Bar area, it couldn't be any handier.

The Doghouse, Howth

Thedoghouse

Image: The Doghouse, Howth

The Doghouse in Howth is great for so many reasons; you can have pizza and wine while sitting on a bed, they supply hot water bottles during the winter, and the outdoor (heated) area is dog friendly.

Oh, and it's like something out of an interior design magazine. 

Brother Hubbard, Capel St.

With locations on the north and southside of the city, checking out Brother Hubbard is a MUST, especially for a yummy brunch and a cheeky cocktail or two.

Its rustic, earthy vibe makes for a winner Instagram, too. 

Gourmet Food Parlour, Swords

Gfpswords

Image: Gourmet Food Parlour

Gourmet Food Parlour - a great spot to go for a casual lunch or dinner with friends. From coffee and cakes to burgers and salads, you won't be stuck for something that tickles your, and your Instagram feeds' fancy.

And with locations in Swords, Malahide and Dun Laoghaire, it's definitely worth a try.

The Dean, Harcourt St. 

Thedean

Image: The Dean

Let's be real - we love a good neon sign. No matter what it says, there's a 99% chance we're going to Instagram it.

And this is exactly why The Dean Hotel is one of THE most instagrammable spots in the city.

Luna, Drury St.

A post shared by SMS Luna (@smsluna) on

Speaking of neon signs, here's another one.

Luna is a gorgeous New York style Italian restaurant, with some seriously delicious choices, and a glorious 1920s luxurious style - perfect for pics!

Balfes, Dublin 2

A post shared by Balfes (@balfesdublin) on

Located on Balfe Street, this is the ideal spot for a catch up with friends kind of brunch on the weekend.

Its theme, which is the perfect combination of Parisian elegance and New York edge, makes for the perfect snap. Oh, and the food is feckin' delish.

Roberta's, Temple Bar

Roberta's in Temple Bar, which has become very popular since opening back in summer of last year, is a great spot for after-work food and drinks.

And its gorgeous décor, which is a good mix of glam and rustic, makes for a fab Instagram altogether. 

777, South Great George's Street, Dublin 2

777Fb

Image: 777 Facebook

Like Mexican food? 777 is a fab, funky restaurant you NEED to visit, and here's why: 

A. The food and cocktails are gorgeous.
B. It has great vibes.
C. They have margarita Mondays.

Need we say more? 

Klaw, Crown Alley, Dublin 2

Klaw is the ultimate spot for anyone who wants to enjoy a delicious seafood meal in a casual setting. 

The food alone makes for gorgeous insta-worthy photos, but the rustic décor certainly helps. 

READ MORE: Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants
10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants
Relaxation Bucket List: 10 Ways You Can De-Stress In Dublin
Relaxation Bucket List: 10 Ways You Can De-Stress In Dublin
44 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Shopping at Penneys
44 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Shopping at Penneys
Glovers Alley Is The Hottest Restaurant In Dublin – And It Hasn't Even Opened Yet
Glovers Alley Is The Hottest Restaurant In Dublin – And It Hasn't Even Opened Yet
14 Unforgivable Sins All Dublin People Know To Be True
14 Unforgivable Sins All Dublin People Know To Be True
17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
10 Struggles All Dubliners Face During The Week Before Payday
10 Struggles All Dubliners Face During The Week Before Payday
Stylish Food In One Of The City's Swankiest Hotels Doesn't Disappoint
Stylish Food In One Of The City's Swankiest Hotels Doesn't Disappoint
19 Reasons Why Blanchardstown Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin
19 Reasons Why Blanchardstown Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Dublin's Pubs?
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Dublin's Pubs?
Dublin Taxi Drivers Have Received Training In Talking To Passengers About Depression
Dublin

Dublin Taxi Drivers Have Received Training In Talking To Passengers About Depression
Dublin's Creme Egg Cafe Is Back – With A Pretty Big Twist
Food and Drink

Dublin's Creme Egg Cafe Is Back – With A Pretty Big Twist
Fatal Road Traffic Incident In Leinster Is Third Serious Collision On Irish Roads Today
News

Fatal Road Traffic Incident In Leinster Is Third Serious Collision On Irish Roads Today
There's A Daft Punk Night Taking Place In Dublin This Month And It Looks Amazing
Music

There's A Daft Punk Night Taking Place In Dublin This Month And It Looks Amazing

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin