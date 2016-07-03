10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants

"Flash on, or off?"

Look, us millennials are a vain bunch and we're alllll about that pretty and cohesive Instagram feed so it's only natural that when we go out for a bite to eat or a cocktail to sip that we're drawn towards places that look fab.

The swings in Sophie's? It's not a night out without them and god help all the #boyfriendsofinstagram who have to stand there taking pic after pic of us holding our glass of vino staring beautifully into the distance.

Ah. 2018, people.

Need some new snaps? Here's 10 of the best restaurants in Dublin to up your 'gram game.

The Lo-Cal Kitchen, Dublin 15

With the choice of a range of egg dishes, pancakes, porridge, granola and almost anything else you can think of, the Lo-Cal Kitchen specialise in delicious food without the guilt of eating unhealthy ingredients.

And, even more importantly, it is the Instagram addicts DREAM. With floral and paisley print plates and cups, you won't need to worry about not getting the perfect snap.

Cleaver East, Temple Bar

Offering dinner, brunch, 'not afternoon tea' and more, Cleaver East is the perfect spot to head for a delicious meal in a gorgeous, vibrant setting. And situated in the Temple Bar area, it couldn't be any handier.

The Doghouse, Howth

Image: The Doghouse, Howth

The Doghouse in Howth is great for so many reasons; you can have pizza and wine while sitting on a bed, they supply hot water bottles during the winter, and the outdoor (heated) area is dog friendly.

Oh, and it's like something out of an interior design magazine.

Brother Hubbard, Capel St.

With locations on the north and southside of the city, checking out Brother Hubbard is a MUST, especially for a yummy brunch and a cheeky cocktail or two.

Its rustic, earthy vibe makes for a winner Instagram, too.

Gourmet Food Parlour, Swords

Image: Gourmet Food Parlour

Gourmet Food Parlour - a great spot to go for a casual lunch or dinner with friends. From coffee and cakes to burgers and salads, you won't be stuck for something that tickles your, and your Instagram feeds' fancy.

And with locations in Swords, Malahide and Dun Laoghaire, it's definitely worth a try.

The Dean, Harcourt St.

Image: The Dean

Let's be real - we love a good neon sign. No matter what it says, there's a 99% chance we're going to Instagram it.

And this is exactly why The Dean Hotel is one of THE most instagrammable spots in the city.

Luna, Drury St.

Speaking of neon signs, here's another one.

Luna is a gorgeous New York style Italian restaurant, with some seriously delicious choices, and a glorious 1920s luxurious style - perfect for pics!

Balfes, Dublin 2

Located on Balfe Street, this is the ideal spot for a catch up with friends kind of brunch on the weekend.

Its theme, which is the perfect combination of Parisian elegance and New York edge, makes for the perfect snap. Oh, and the food is feckin' delish.

Roberta's, Temple Bar

Roberta's in Temple Bar, which has become very popular since opening back in summer of last year, is a great spot for after-work food and drinks.

And its gorgeous décor, which is a good mix of glam and rustic, makes for a fab Instagram altogether.

777, South Great George's Street, Dublin 2

Image: 777 Facebook

Like Mexican food? 777 is a fab, funky restaurant you NEED to visit, and here's why:

A. The food and cocktails are gorgeous.

B. It has great vibes.

C. They have margarita Mondays.

Need we say more?

Klaw, Crown Alley, Dublin 2

Klaw is the ultimate spot for anyone who wants to enjoy a delicious seafood meal in a casual setting.

The food alone makes for gorgeous insta-worthy photos, but the rustic décor certainly helps.

