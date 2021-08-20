7 dishes and drinks to try in Dublin this weekend

By Katy Thornton

August 20, 2021 at 3:24pm

Share:
7 dishes and drinks to try in Dublin this weekend

Something that feeds your tummy and your Instagram.

Having something to look forward to after a long week is crucial, and what's better than trying some new food, and drinks? Our list has something for everyone, whether you're looking for a hearty brunch, cocktails on tap or a twist on a classic dish.

Cocktail Tower at Anti Social

What's better than a regular cocktail? A cocktail on tap. The cocktail towers at Anti Social on Francis Street are the perfect cordial to go with a catch up with friends.

Crunchy Rocky Roads at Goats Gruff

Reworking an old favourite by adding crunchy bits - genius? Goats Gruff located at Strawberry Hall proves they know how to do a lot more than just pizza.

Pizza Burger at The Paddocks

The Paddocks in Clonee took two classics and put them together for the ultimate eating experience: the pizza burger. Just do yourself a favour and go try it!

Instagrammable Pancakes at Evolve Eatery

Is there anything more decadent than a steaming pile of pancakes? Well actually yes, pancakes that look like a tiny work of art. These pancakes from Evolve Eatery in Clondalkin are just crying out to be put on your Instagram feed and we are here for it.

All In Dumplings at Little Dumpling Restaurant

Don't have a booking? No problem, Little Dumpling Restaurant welcomes walk-ins at their Mary Street and Stephen's Green locations where you can get your fill of delicious dim sum.

Chicken and Waffles at Opium

This traditionally American dish makes its way to Dublin on the Opium menu. Never before has salty and sweet tasted so good together.

Vegan Jackfruit Tacos at Winedown

Day-time toastie shop Meltdown becomes cool dinner spot Winedown at night. This restaurant on Montague Street provides vegan as well as non-vegan options that will have you salivating.

Lead Image via Instagram/EvolveEatery

READ ON: Nine spots to get an acai bowl this weekend

Share:

Latest articles

WIN: A table at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery foodie experience for you and five friends

This Dublin bakery is bringing bartering back and we are bready for it

It's the most fear-inducing time of the year as Irish department store has opened their Christmas shop already

10 Irish cafes, roasteries and subscription services that will deliver coffee right to your door

You may also love

Stop what you're doing - Rascals have created a new pale ale inspired by one of Ireland's favourite fizzies

Free pizza for anyone named Jackie or Jamal this week

It's a sad day for Smithfield as this popular cafe closes its doors

Eight incredibly refreshing iced teas to try during this heatwave

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.