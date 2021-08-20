7 dishes and drinks to try in Dublin this weekend

Something that feeds your tummy and your Instagram.

Having something to look forward to after a long week is crucial, and what's better than trying some new food, and drinks? Our list has something for everyone, whether you're looking for a hearty brunch, cocktails on tap or a twist on a classic dish.

Cocktail Tower at Anti Social

What's better than a regular cocktail? A cocktail on tap. The cocktail towers at Anti Social on Francis Street are the perfect cordial to go with a catch up with friends.

Crunchy Rocky Roads at Goats Gruff

Reworking an old favourite by adding crunchy bits - genius? Goats Gruff located at Strawberry Hall proves they know how to do a lot more than just pizza.

Pizza Burger at The Paddocks

The Paddocks in Clonee took two classics and put them together for the ultimate eating experience: the pizza burger. Just do yourself a favour and go try it!

Instagrammable Pancakes at Evolve Eatery

Is there anything more decadent than a steaming pile of pancakes? Well actually yes, pancakes that look like a tiny work of art. These pancakes from Evolve Eatery in Clondalkin are just crying out to be put on your Instagram feed and we are here for it.

All In Dumplings at Little Dumpling Restaurant

Don't have a booking? No problem, Little Dumpling Restaurant welcomes walk-ins at their Mary Street and Stephen's Green locations where you can get your fill of delicious dim sum.

Chicken and Waffles at Opium

This traditionally American dish makes its way to Dublin on the Opium menu. Never before has salty and sweet tasted so good together.

Vegan Jackfruit Tacos at Winedown

Day-time toastie shop Meltdown becomes cool dinner spot Winedown at night. This restaurant on Montague Street provides vegan as well as non-vegan options that will have you salivating.

Lead Image via Instagram/EvolveEatery

