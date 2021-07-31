Ten tasty spots to get an açai bowl in Dublin this weekend

By Lynda Keogh

July 31, 2021 at 10:03am

Are you someone who loves an açai bowl? Thought so. Açai you, hun.

Okay, okay that's enough of the puns... We're predicting açai bowls will be really popular this summer, so it's time we got a good list together for you.

Hmm, what exactly is açai? It is a vibrant red, purple berry from South America that are widely known as being a super-food. The flavour is earthy, nutty and semi-sweet. The berries are loaded with antioxidants and are said to have a myriad of health benefits.

Açai bowls are known to be extremely tasty, and equally as Instagrammable. The frozen berry puree is usually topped with fresh fruit, seeds, granola and a dollop of delicious nut butter. Also these tasty and very pretty bowls are also vegan friendly! It's a win for everyone!

Ama Açai 

A lovely addition to the Dublin food market scene. You'll find these guys at the Bushy Park Market every Saturday from 10am - 4pm

Póg

These guys have a few locations to choose from; Bachelor's Walk, Tara Street, Howth and Malahide. Oh and they also have a pop up truck in Beach Park Bray. Check out their website for the various opening hours.

The Naked Berry

You'll find this new spot on Sandymount Strand. Get an açai bowl for yourself, and make sure to pick up a free puppachino for your favourite four-legged friend.

Honey Honey Cafe

This very popular spot in Portmarnock is open 7.30am - 4pm on weekdays, and you'll be able to swing by between 9am - 4pm at the weekend.

Roots 

These guys are the new kids on the block, you'll find them at the Salthill and Monkstown DART Station. There's always a queue, so make sure you get down early. Opening hours are Wednesday to Friday 7am - 4pm and Saturday to Monday from 9am - 5pm.

Kale + Coco

A Stoneybatter fave, you'll be able to swing by from Tuesday - Friday, from 8am - 3pm and on Saturdays from 9am - 3pm.

Ten10 Coffee Box

You'll find these guys located at St Kevin's Boys Club in Dublin 9. Grab yourself a cup of coffee and an açai bowl to go. They're open seven days a week and have plenty of space to sit out and enjoy your bowl in the sun.

Eathos

Get yourself a coffee and a bowl of the good stuff at either of their two Baggot Street locations, open Monday to Friday from 8am - 3pm.

Toca

You'll find these guys pretty much in the middle of Temple Bar, on Fleet Street. They're open from 11am - 7pm, 7 days a week.

Urban Health

This spot is right under the Luas Bridge in Ranelagh, grab yourself a bowl or a juice Monday to Friday 8am - 3pm, and at the weekends from 9am - 4pm.

Have you tried a delish açai bowl anywhere else? Let us know!

Lead Image via Instagram/toca_tapiocahouse and pog_dublin

