Health food lovers assemble: there's a new spot on Sandymount strand serving açai bowls and smoothies

By Fiona Frawley

July 9, 2021 at 3:17pm

Health food lovers assemble: there's a new spot on Sandymount strand serving açai bowls and smoothies

If you've jumped on the açai buzz as of late and enjoy breakie with a view, you need to get yourself down to this cute new food stall in Sandymount.

The Naked Berry just opened up today and is serving up a storm with delicious smoothies, açai bowls, pastries and the all important coffee. They're located right on Sandymount strand in a gorge courtyard with plenty of picnic benches for you to sit back and enjoy your oat flattie on.

Everything they serve including these delish smoothie bowls is made with fresh local produce and topped lovingly with a sprinkling from chia bae (she's the new salt bae don't you know). They've even got our furry friends covered with free puppacinos, which based on their insta stories look to be going down a treat. Doggos love a freebie as much as the rest of us, after all.

Definitely worth checking out this weekend!

Header image via Instagram/Naked Berry 

Latest podcast

