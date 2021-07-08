Attention yummy mummys, gym huns and activewear aficionados: Lululemon is opening a store in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

July 8, 2021 at 2:57pm

Grafton Street's about to get a whole lot more... Grafton Street-ier, as Lululemon has just signed a ten-year lease for the former Pamela Scott premises.

The Canadian athlesiure line has had a presence on Grafton Street since 2018 with its concession in Brown Thomas, but this will be its first standalone store in Ireland. The company is understood to be paying a rent of €400,000 per annum for the prime location, and is expected to open for business this October.

This investment is thought to be a vote of confidence for Dublin's ~Grafton Quarter~, along with German real estate investors Deka Immobilien purchasing the & Other Stories premises for €22 million (gulp), and luxury fashion house Hugo Boss signing a new ten year lease for their Grafton Street store.

Will you be first in line to stock up on a pair of Lu's for every day of the week? Or one pair for 6am yoga and cacao ceremony, and one for your oat latte date with the girls? Keep us posted huns.

Header image via Shutterstock

