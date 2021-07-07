If you're a Drag Race fan, you need to be following this iconique Irish TikToker

By Fiona Frawley

July 7, 2021 at 3:51pm

Share:
If you're a Drag Race fan, you need to be following this iconique Irish TikToker

Every night before bed, we say a prayer of thanks to the TikTok gods for all the stunning Irish content they bestow upon us.

Whether you want to go down a hole of Irish mammies attempting to do the WAP dance or Penneys hauls from gals across the country, there are so many gems to discover. And if you love an aul lip sync with some of the most inventive outfit reconstructions we've seen this side of our our TY musical, you need to give Connie Whelan the follow.

https://www.tiktok.com/@conniewhelan0/video/6981886538758114565?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

In her most recent vid she recreates Laganja and Trinity K Bonet's lip sync from All Stars Season 6, and everything about it is perfection. The facial expressions, the towels for wigs, the cushions for shoulder pads and the absolute NAILING of the dance moves simply killed us. And we're not the only ones, she shared the vid on insta too and praise showered in from some of the most leg and dairy queens of drag race herstory.

 

If Drag Race isn't your thing fear not, she also has recreations of the X Factor and THAT Kardashians scene.

It's fine art like this that makes me proud to be Irish.

Header image via Instagram/Conniewhelan

READ NEXT: St. Vincent announces 2022 gig at an intriguing Dublin venue

Share:

Latest articles

Feast your eyes on these UNREAL brownies and blondies from a Dublin based baker

St. Vincent announces 2022 gig at an intriguing Dublin venue

Introducing you to Martini Fiero & Tonic, the pairing you'll love this summer

Brush up on your Gaeilge at this cafe in Ballyfermot

You may also love

St. Vincent announces 2022 gig at an intriguing Dublin venue

The four new movies available to watch in Irish cinemas this weekend

Lovin Games Weekly - PS and Xbox reveal their free subscription games for July

Light House Cinema announces over 20 classic films as part of their Summer Of Fun line-up

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.