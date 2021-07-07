If you're a Drag Race fan, you need to be following this iconique Irish TikToker

Every night before bed, we say a prayer of thanks to the TikTok gods for all the stunning Irish content they bestow upon us.

Whether you want to go down a hole of Irish mammies attempting to do the WAP dance or Penneys hauls from gals across the country, there are so many gems to discover. And if you love an aul lip sync with some of the most inventive outfit reconstructions we've seen this side of our our TY musical, you need to give Connie Whelan the follow.

https://www.tiktok.com/@conniewhelan0/video/6981886538758114565?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

In her most recent vid she recreates Laganja and Trinity K Bonet's lip sync from All Stars Season 6, and everything about it is perfection. The facial expressions, the towels for wigs, the cushions for shoulder pads and the absolute NAILING of the dance moves simply killed us. And we're not the only ones, she shared the vid on insta too and praise showered in from some of the most leg and dairy queens of drag race herstory.

If Drag Race isn't your thing fear not, she also has recreations of the X Factor and THAT Kardashians scene.

It's fine art like this that makes me proud to be Irish.

Header image via Instagram/Conniewhelan

