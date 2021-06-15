An Asian lunchtime pop-up is coming to the Quays this week

By James Fenton

June 15, 2021 at 11:56am

Share:
An Asian lunchtime pop-up is coming to the Quays this week

The Dublin food scene is alive again, with people taking to the streets to enjoy some fine outdoor dining in the city centre.

The pedestrianisation of a number of Dublin streets this summer has contributed to a great buzz in the city over the last week or so and it's sure to continue as the summer rolls on.

While the city centre's older businesses are enjoying their return, some new kids on the block are getting in on the action as well. Happy Endings moved to a permanent location on Aston Quay last month and they have just announced that they will be hosting a lunchtime pop-up in the area this week.

Maggi's Bánh mì bar will bring lunchtime Asian treats to Liffeyside area and and you can get a taster of what's in store by checking out the Happy Endings menu here.

Keep up to date on when the pop-up opens by following Happy Endings on Instagram here. The fine dining in our reawakened city just keeps on coming.

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin college now offers a course to become a social media influencer

The definitive live list of Dublin restaurants and pubs that are open for outdoor dining

Feast your eyes on this iced latte of dreams in South Dublin

Dermot Kennedy shares throwback pic along with inspiring message

You may also love

The definitive live list of Dublin restaurants and pubs that are open for outdoor dining

Uno Mas can help you up your barbecue game with these delish grill kits

Attention egg lovers - A new egg sandwich joint has opened up in George's Street Arcade

TV chef opens new Asian street food trailer in South Dublin

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.