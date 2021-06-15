An Asian lunchtime pop-up is coming to the Quays this week

The Dublin food scene is alive again, with people taking to the streets to enjoy some fine outdoor dining in the city centre.

The pedestrianisation of a number of Dublin streets this summer has contributed to a great buzz in the city over the last week or so and it's sure to continue as the summer rolls on.

While the city centre's older businesses are enjoying their return, some new kids on the block are getting in on the action as well. Happy Endings moved to a permanent location on Aston Quay last month and they have just announced that they will be hosting a lunchtime pop-up in the area this week.

Maggi's Bánh mì bar will bring lunchtime Asian treats to Liffeyside area and and you can get a taster of what's in store by checking out the Happy Endings menu here.

Keep up to date on when the pop-up opens by following Happy Endings on Instagram here. The fine dining in our reawakened city just keeps on coming.