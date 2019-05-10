An Aperol Terrace Is Popping Up In Dublin For Summer

It’s finally starting to feel like summer with the fab news that an Aperol Spritz terrace is opening in Dublin today.

The pop-up Aperol Terrace will be running at NoLIta on George’s Street from today until Sunday June 16 with a specially curated aperitivo drinks menu.

NoLIta’s fab outdoor terrace will be decked out with orange trees, luscious greenery, lights and some colourful Italian textiles for the occasion.

They’ll be serving up Aperol Spritz (of course), watermelon & Aperol sours and grapefruit & Aperol margaritas on their drinks menu along with a delish menu of Italian bites.

You can order the likes of crispy focaccia bread stuffed with porchetta ham, mozzarella and rocket, as well as arancini olive ascolane & potato croquettes, and chargrilled vegetable and pizza breadsticks.

There’s no booking needed either – you can just show up and enjoy some gorge drinks in the sun whenever you like.

You can find more information about NoLIta on their website here.

