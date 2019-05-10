د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

An Aperol Terrace Is Popping Up In Dublin For Summer

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

It’s finally starting to feel like summer with the fab news that an Aperol Spritz terrace is opening in Dublin today.

The pop-up Aperol Terrace will be running at NoLIta on George’s Street from today until Sunday June 16 with a specially curated aperitivo drinks menu.

NoLIta’s fab outdoor terrace will be decked out with orange trees, luscious greenery, lights and some colourful Italian textiles for the occasion.

They’ll be serving up Aperol Spritz (of course), watermelon & Aperol sours and grapefruit & Aperol margaritas on their drinks menu along with a delish menu of Italian bites.

You can order the likes of crispy focaccia bread stuffed with porchetta ham, mozzarella and rocket, as well as arancini olive ascolane & potato croquettes, and chargrilled vegetable and pizza breadsticks.

There’s no booking needed either – you can just show up and enjoy some gorge drinks in the sun whenever you like.

You can find more information about NoLIta on their website here.

READ NEXT: A Jazz Festival Is Coming To Dublin With Free Prosecco This Summer

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK