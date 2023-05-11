5 reasons why Aungier Street is the culinary epicentre of Dublin

Alexa, find us a street in Dublin that has it all.

Here at Lovin Dublin, we obviously adore every corner and cul-de-sac of this city equally, as if they were our own children. However, if you're recommending a restaurant to visiting pals or trying to plan your annual Christmas get-together meal, it's hard to ignore the allure of Aungier Street.

An undeniable jewel of Dublin 2, Aungier Street is one of those rare locales with something to suit all tastes and price points - whether you're in the mood for a Korean twist on a chicken fillet roll or some of the classiest small plates you'll find this side of NYC. There are loads of great street food offerings and cafés, but we've whittled it down to five of our absolute favourite eateries that we'd recommend to anyone visiting Dublin.

Big Fan Bao

This buzzy, authentic Chinese restaurant specialises in small Asian plates and larger sharing dishes and has been featured on the Michelin Guide for the last two years running. With featherblade steak and sweet or spicy Taiwanese chicken on the menu there'll be something for the fussy friend in your life, while you can get experimental with their exciting array of jiaozi and great seafood dishes. Prices start at €4.50 for sides, working up to €32 for larger sharing plates.

Uno Mas

Uno Mas is one of those spots that had everyone talking from the minute they opened. The stripped-back bistro holds a Bib Gourmand and specialises in quality, unfussy Spanish dishes on small plates. The menu is divided into snacks, starters, mains and desserts and everything down to the olive oil is given careful consideration. The menu changes slightly each day and prices range from €4 to €76 for their impressive, salt aged Delmonico steak which serves two.

Lucky Tortoise

Lucky Tortoise is a modern dim sum restaurant where dishes are served family style and the vibe is relaxed and welcoming. If you're the type of person who can never decide what to order, this is the spot for you - you can order the entire menu via the "All In" option for a very reasonable €29, or €28 for the veggie or vegan options.

Dublin Pizza Company

This spot is widely regarded among the Lovin team as one of the best pizza joints in Dublin, and once you try it for yourself you'll see why.

The company started after a trip to Naples where they learned the art of pizza making, before returning to Ireland to put these new skills to the test. DPC then built a polytunnel (yes, you read that right) in order to achieve the freshest ingredients possible.

Everything's delicious but we'll always recommend their trademark DPC - Toonsbridge Mozzarella, Teeling Whiskey-Cured Salami, 18-Month Aged Coolea Shavings and of course, a healthy serving of garlic dip for dunking.

It's A Trap

Don't worry vegans, we didn't forget you. The last word in oat milk lattes and tofu scramble in Dublin, this cult fave café are also known for their next level cinnamon scrolls which fly off the counter every morning. Sadly, 2023 has seen the closure of a number of great vegan bakeries in Dublin so if you're living the plant based life or just want to see what all the fuss is about, these guys are absolutely worth hitting up.

Honourable Mention - The Long Hall

If you're looking for food you certainly won't find it in The Long Hall, but it'd be remiss to draft an Aungier Street listicle without a nod to one of Dublin's most beloved Victorian haunts, with many of its original features still in tact. Known for being the preferred watering hole of Bruce The Boss Springsteen when he's in town, you're guaranteed a great pint here and if you're lucky enough to nab a table, you won't want to leave.

What Dublin street should we shout out next?

Header images via Instagram / Big Fan Bao / Uno Mas

