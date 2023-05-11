Temple Bar has welcomed a second new pizza spot this month

There's a lot going on in Temple Bar right now.

Temple Bar is all go-go-go currently. Dublin City Council have a project underway to make the area more accessible, including extra seating, new lights and granite pavements alongside the historic cobblestones. On top of this, Temple Bar has welcomed not one but two new pizzerias in the space of a fortnight.

On Tuesday, cult-favourite pizzeria PI opened a second location for business, giving away free pizzas in celebration, but they weren't the first pizzeria to open in Temple Bar in May.

Prince Pizza, which launched last week, is having their grand opening party on Saturday May 13th. They are open at 14a Crown Alley, where Pieman used to reside and while Pieman is certainly missed, we're glad there are still pies being sold at this location.

Prince has a simple menu, just nine pizza variations, two sides, two desserts, and one salad. The price of their pizzas range between €10.50 and €15.50, which is fairly reasonable for Dublin, and Temple Bar particularly. They serve authentic Neapolitan-style pizza, using the freshest ingredients and cooking in a huge wood-fire oven.

The Prince pizza grand opening party on Saturday 13th starts at 6pm, and there is an offer ongoing of 30% off all their pizzas, plus a surprise. If you're intrigued, you'll just have to head over on Saturday to see what all the fuss is about.

