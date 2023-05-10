Works are underway to make Temple Bar more accessible

The scheme will provide extra seating, new lights and granite pavements alongside the historic cobblestones.

Works have gotten underway to improve one of the busiest tourist destinations and the home of 2000 residents in Dublin; Temple Bar. According to Dublin City Council, the creation of a more useable space for people of all abilities is a central feature of the project.

If you've noticed influx of fencing, construction workers and diggers to Temple Bar Square and have been wondering what they're up to, here's the scoop.

The project involves the conversion of Temple Bar Square (including parts of Crown Alley and Fownes Street Lower) to a single surface between the buildings on each side, including removal of the steps on the central portion of the square and the height difference between kerbs and carriageway.

Artists impression of Temple Bar once the works are completed, image via DCC.

The approximate size of the existing raised section of Temple Bar Square is 485m². By removing the steps and kerbing in this area, the Square will be extended to nearly 1000m², doubling the space for pedestrians.

Once completed, the square will be paved in granite, with carriageway areas delineated by drainage channels and a slight difference in paving size and colour. At the entrances to the Square, blister paving will provide warning that users are entering an area with a level surface.

On Crown Alley and Temple Bar Street, the roads will be reconstructed with granite footpaths alongside the traditional cobbled carriageways.

Meanwhile on Temple Bar itself, the northern footpath will be widened to make it more accessible for all users.

Footpath widths on Crown Alley are more generous and will remain largely the same, according to DCC.

Image via DCC

The existing trees in the area will be replaced by a large tree at the north east corner of the Square and a stand of three smaller trees at the western side of the Square along the eastern side of Fownes St Lower.

Public seating will be provided on three sides of the Square. A mix of sunny and shaded seating, with and without back rests, will be provided.

A new lighting system is also in the works, which DCC saywill greatly improve the quality of lighting on Temple Bar Square.

Work on Temple Bar Square got underway last month and is expected to be complete before the end of 2023. Following this, work will commence on the surrounding streets of Crown Alley and Temple Bar, which should be completed at the end of 2024.

Header image via DCC

