Nike store opens in Dundrum this week, offering sports bra customisation and nail art

The "Nike Live concept store" will open its doors at 10am on Thursday 11th May.

As the Irish love for trackies and activewear has only bloomed and grown in the wake of the pandemic, no doubt there'll be plenty of people excited about Dundrum Town Centre's latest opener.

Nike will open their Dundrum branch to the public tomorrow morning, offering a curated selection of sport performance apparel, footwear and fitness accessories with a few other exciting surprises thrown in.

The opening day will be marked with a range of activities for customers including live DJs, sports bra customisation, nail art design and guided styling sessions.

Image via Nike

Advertisement

The new store will also bring with it running clubs and training classes, in an aim to "connect the fitness community to the local area". Dundrum locals will be encouraged to download the Nike Run Club app (NRC), meet in store and take part in guided runs with other members. Each run will be led by a Nike coach, and be open to people of all fitness levels.

Speaking ahead of the opening Don Nugent, Centre Director at Dundrum Town Centre said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Nike to Dundrum Town Centre, a brand synonymous with innovation, quality, and style. With its iconic products and commitment to excellence, Nike is the perfect addition to our sport and leisure retail category at the Centre and we wish them every success with the opening and into the future.’

The Nike 'Live' store is located on the first floor of Dundrum Town Centre, and is open from 9am - 9pm Monday to Friday, 9am - 7pm Saturday and 10am - 7pm on Sunday.

Header image via Nike

Advertisement

READ NEXT: