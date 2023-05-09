Penneys reveal opening date for new two-storey Dundrum store

It's just weeks away now!

Penneys fans patiently awaiting the opening of the budget retailer’s new and improved location in Dundrum Town Centre have just weeks left to wait.

A spokesperson for the brand said it will be the third largest Penneys in Ireland and will offer even more fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and homeware favourites as well as “some great new services”.

The retailer, with 37 stores in Ireland, has invested a whopping €14.8 million in this sprawling store, and it promises to impress on its official opening day - Thursday, June 22 at 10 am.

Damien O’Neill, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: "The store is nearly ready and looking incredible; we are confident our customers are going to love our new space and as it’s twice the size of our current store, we are excited to offer a much wider selection of products across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and homeware, including some great new services."

Advertisement

The new shop location means those living in and around the Dundrum area will have access to the third largest Penneys store in Ireland - following its flagship store in Mary Street and its store in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Dublin.

Those looking to pick up some work with the renowned fashion retailer are being called on to apply ahead of the grand opening on the Primark careers website.

Don Nugent, Centre Director at Dundrum Town Centre said they are delighted that Penneys has committed to its presence in Dundrum Town Centre, and at such prime locations on levels two and three of the mall.

This article originally appeared on her.ie

Advertisement

READ NEXT: