The Long Hall manager responds to Euphoria filming rumours

"I’m confused as to where it has come from"

Euphoria fans have been up in arms since rumours began circulating that the cast of the show would be landing in Dublin to film.

Several locations around the city centre were coined as hot spots for filming, and included Georges Street, The Long Hall Pub, and the famed Coppers nightclub on Harcourt Street.

However, Marcus Houlihan, manager of The Long Hall on Georges Street, shut down the rumours surrounding the venue on Monday.

He said he hasn’t been contacted about filming by the Sky Atlantic producers yet and said "it's news to me".

However, he did say his daughters are big fans of Zendaya, so he wouldn’t say no to the offer - should it come through the door.

“We have had no approach from anybody to do it. I’ve had no contact from anyone in production,” he told the Irish Independent.

“I’m confused as to where it has come from. It’s news to me as well. I have two daughters that are massive Zendaya fans so if it was happening, you’d know all about it.

“We did a film called ‘An Awfully Big Adventure’ with Hugh Grant in it 20 years ago,” he added.

Renowned nightclub, Copper Face Jacks, is also tipped to be a filming location for the cast and crew.

Although it has not been recently confirmed, the nightclub has previously posted on Instagram: “BREAKING NEWS: The Euphoria crew shoot season 3 at Coppers!

“The girls get a table, bottles are flowing, Rue and Jules soak in the tunes on the dance floor while Maddie and Cassie cause a scene in the girls’ toilets.”

Euphoria production staff have yet to confirm or deny any of the rumours, and cast members have not hinted at a trip to the Emerald Isle as of yet.

