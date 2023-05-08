Dublin welcomes Ireland's first Vietnamese Buddhist Temple

The first temple of its kind in Ireland officially opened over the weekend.

On Sunday 7th May, Ireland's first Vietnamese Buddhist Temple officially opened in Dublin. The Minh Tam Pagoda Temple is based in the Malahide Road Industrial Park in Coolock, and the opening was attended by Minister of State for Transport and for the Environment, Climate and Communications Jack Chambers, as well as Senior Monks from the international Buddhist community.

Delighted to officially open the Minh Tam Pagoda Temple today in Dublin on behalf of the Government.



In a Twitter post following the opening, Jack Chambers said this of the new temple.

"Delighted to officially open the Minh Tam Pagoda Temple today in Dublin on behalf of the Government. The temple is a testament and tribute to the work of so many in the Vietnamese Buddhist community and I was happy to share this special day with them."

According to RTÉ News, there's thought to be 4,000 Vietnamese Buddhists out of the 10,000 Vietnamese people in Ireland.

The new Vietnamese buddhist temple in Dublin is able to hold up to 500 people at a time. RTÉ News also reported on the temple's upcoming calendar.

"Services will take place every Sunday and for cultural festivals such as Tet (the lunar new year), Buddha's birthday, Parent Day, and Mid-Autumn Moon Festival."

