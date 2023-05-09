Plans unveiled for new 'relaxing and inviting' College Green development

Works are to begin in the area at the end of this month.

A new Pathfinder Project for Dublin's city centre will see more space for pedestrians and extended bus corridor hours at College Green.

Dublin City Council (DCC) will implement traffic management measures and on-street enhancements at College Green and Foster Place, from Monday 29th of May under the new "transformative" College Green Pathfinder Project.

The project is intended to alleviate public transport congestion with the extension of the current College Green bus corridor hours, which currently operate from Monday to Friday 7am to 7pm, to a 7-day, 24 hour bus corridor, prioritising public transport at all times. This change will come into effect from May 29th.

Work gets underway on the College Green development this month. Image via DCC

Foster Place

The project also aims to enhance Foster Place, a small cobbled cul-de-sac nestled between Bank of Ireland and the Irish Stock Exchange off College Green. DCC intend to make the area a "more inviting public space" with planters and public seating. Access into Foster Place and the Foster Place disabled parking space will be retained.

Taxi spaces will be reduced in Foster Place, however, and increased instead at the main College Green taxi rank.

Increased interim footpath space will also be in place on Dame Street at Foster Place, to create a safer and more enjoyable experience for the half a million pedestrians travelling through the area on a daily basis.

Foster Place, image via excellentstreetimages.com

The median opposite Church Lane will also be increased, removing the right turn from Church Lane to College Green. This median area will also be provided with interim public seating and planters.

"Relieving our city"

This initiative is part of the Pathfinder Programme launched in October 2022 by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan. The programme consists of 35 exemplar transport projects to be delivered across the country, projects that "can visibly demonstrate the value of using public space for better outcomes" such as greater safety, air quality and accessibility.

Speaking about the project, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan T.D said:

“I am delighted to see this launch of the College Green Pathfinder Project – the first steps in delivering a long-awaited and innovative reimagining of the city core. This is the way all of the best cities in the world are moving – making more space for people, for active travel and for public transport and relieving our city centres of choking traffic. The Pathfinder Programme is all about accelerating transport projects that can deliver tangible and sustainable changes for communities and these interventions will do just that; contributing towards a more liveable and enjoyable city.”

Works on Foster Place and traffic management measures will commence on Monday, 29th May.

Header image via DCC

